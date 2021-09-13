For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

We examined the hemodynamic profile of bioprosthetic aortic valves in patients on hemodialysis (HD), longitudinally, and assess the incidence of adverse changes detected by echocardiography. Of 1,146 consecutive patients with severe aortic stenosis who underwent bioprosthetic aortic valve replacement (AVR), 148 patients had end-stage renal disease requiring HD. Each patient on HD was matched one-to-one with a non-HD patient on the basis of propensity scores. The mean follow-up period was 3.3 years for the HD group and 5.9 years for the non-HD group. Follow-up information was available for 95.2%. Postoperative trends of valve hemodynamics derived from linear mixed-effect models showed significant group versus time interactions between the two groups. Stable hemodynamics was consistently observed in the non-HD group, whereas the HD group showed a decrease of -0.06 cm/year (95% confidence interval (CI), -0.10 to -0.02) in effective orifice area, an increase of 0.8 mmHg/year (95% CI, 0.4 to 1.1) in mean pressure gradient, and an increase of 0.08 m/sec/year (95%CI, 0.02 to 0.13) in peak velocity. Cumulative incidence function of SVD more than stage 2 was significantly higher in the HD group (13.1% versus 3.1% at 5 years, Gray test P = 0.01). In a multivariable Fine-Gray analysis, diabetes was independently associated with SVD more than stage 2 in the HD group (subhazard ratio, 1.91; 95% CI, 1.25 to 2.89; p = 0.02). Survival free-from stenotic-type SVD was significantly lower in HD patients undergoing bioprosthetic AVR. Diabetes was independently associated with postoperative stenotic-type SVD in HD patients.Copyright © 2021. Published by Elsevier Inc.