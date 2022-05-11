Increased levels of soluble TNF receptors (TNFR1 and TNFR2) at baseline have been linked to progressive CKD. Less research has been done to determine if long-term alterations in these inflammatory biomarkers are similarly linked to poor kidney outcomes. For a study, researchers sought to examine the relationships between TNFR1 and TNFR2 changes and ESKD in the African American Study of Kidney Disease and Hypertension (AASK; 38% female; 0% diabetes) and kidney function decline (first occurrence of 30 ml/min per 1.73 m^2 or 50% eGFR decline if randomization eGFR ≥60 or <60 ml/min per 1.73 m^2, respectively; ESKD) in the Veterans Affairs Nephropathy in Diabetes trial (VA NEPHRON-D; 99% male; 100% diabetes) using Cox models. Biomarkers were measured in samples taken at 0-, 12-, and 24-month intervals for AASK (serum) and at 0- and 12-month intervals for VA NEPHRON-D (plasma). Linear mixed-effects models were used to calculate biomarker slopes (AASK). Sociodemographic/clinical characteristics, baseline biomarker levels, and kidney function were all considered covariates.

In AASK (n=418), there were 129 ESKD events over a median of 7.0 years, while in VA NEPHRON-D (n=754), there were 118 kidney function decrease events over a median of 1.5 years. In AASK, each 1 SD increase in TNFR1 and TNFR2 slope was linked with a 2.98-fold and 1.87-fold increase in the likelihood of ESKD, respectively. Each 1 SD increase in TNFR1 and TNFR2 in VA NEPHRON-D was linked with 3.20- and 1.43-fold greater chances of kidney function deterioration, respectively. Longitudinal increases in TNFR1 and TNFR2 were related to progressive CKD in both diabetic and non-diabetic persons, regardless of beginning biomarker levels or kidney function.

Reference:jasn.asnjournals.org/content/33/5/996