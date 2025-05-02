SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Lorundrostat Represents Novel Class of BP-Lowering Drugs

May 02, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Laffin LJ, et al. Advance-HTN: lorundrostat efficacy and safety in patients with uncontrolled hypertension. Late-breaking Clinical Trials III, ACC 2025 Scientific Session, 29–31 March, Chicago, USA.

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

More ACC 2025

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement