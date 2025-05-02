Lorundrostat Represents Novel Class of BP-Lowering Drugs

Photo Credit: iStock.com/adamkaz

The investigational drug lorundrostat reduced 24-hour blood pressure (BP) in patients with well-treated, uncontrolled hypertension in a phase 2b study. The safety profile was favorable in this hard-to-treat population.

The phase 2b Advance-HTN trial (NCT05769608) evaluated the safety and efficacy of the aldosterone synthase inhibitor lorundrostat in patients who had uncontrolled hypertension despite being treated with 2–5 BP-lowering drugs. The 285 participants were put on a standard regimen of indapamide, olmesartan, and amlodipine and were randomly assigned 1:1:1 to a placebo, 50 mg lorundrostat, once daily, or to 50–100 mg lorundrostat, once daily. “In the third arm, the dose could be escalated if BP was still uncontrolled and the patient did not display adverse events,” clarified Luke Laffin, Cleveland Clinic, OH. “About 40% of the participants were women, and over 50% of the participants were Black,” highlighted Dr. Laffin. The primary outcome was the change in 24-hour average systolic BP at week 12.

The primary endpoint was met, with reductions of 7.4, 15.4, and 13.9 mm/hg in the placebo, 50 mg (95% CI -13.3 to -2.6; P=0.001), and 50–100 mg arms (95% CI -11.8 to -1.2; P=0.006), respectively. Moreover, the difference in BP-reduction between placebo and lorundrostat was already significant after 4 weeks of therapy (-6.2 vs -11.5; 95% CI -8.4 to -2.3; P<0.001). Hypotension (3% vs 8%), hyponatremia (6% vs 9%), and hyperkaliemia greater than 6.0 mmol/L (0% vs 5%) were more common in the 50 mg arm than in the placebo arm.

“Lorundrostat effectively lowered 24-hour BP among patients with well-treated, uncontrolled, and true resistant hypertension,” concluded Dr. Laffin. “The dose-escalation strategy did not lead to larger reductions in BP than the stable 50 mg strategy but was associated with a higher number of adverse events.”

Lorundrostat is further explored in the 3 Launch-HTN trial (NCT06153693), results of which are expected soon.

