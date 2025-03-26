Low Dietary Inflammatory Index Diet and Clinical Outcomes in CKD

Photo Credit: Freepick

The following is a summary of “Impact of low dietary inflammatory index diet on clinical parameters in patients with chronic kidney disease: a retrospective comparative study,” published in the March 2025 issue of BMC Nephrology by Pan & Feng.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a global health challenge. Inflammation affects its progression and is influenced by diet.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the impact of dietary inflammatory index (DII) on clinical parameters in patients with CKD. The study explored its role in disease progression and potential for dietary management.

They included145 patients with CKD, categorizing them into a low DII group (n=77) and a high DII group (n=68) based on DII values. They collected and compared clinical data, including demographics, laboratory parameters, dietary intake, inflammatory markers, renal function, and adverse events.

The results showed comparable demographics between groups. The low DII group had lower serum creatinine, phosphorus, and potassium (P<0.05) and higher hemoglobin. Protein intake was higher in the high DII group (P<0.001), while fiber intake was higher in the low DII group (P=0.022). Inflammatory markers (CRP, TNF-α, fibrinogen, procalcitonin, WBC) were lower in the low DII group (P<0.05). They had better renal function with higher GFR and lower urinary albumin excretion (P<0.05). Protein intake correlated positively with inflammation (CRP, TNF-α, fibrinogen) and negatively with GFR. Regression analysis confirmed DII’s independent association with CRP, GFR, and urinary albumin excretion.

Investigators found that a low DII diet was associated with improved clinical parameters, lower inflammatory markers, and better renal function in patients with CKD. They suggested that tailored nutritional strategies focusing on inflammatory modulation could benefit CKD management.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-025-04052-z