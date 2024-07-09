Low Self-Rated Health Linked to Cognitive Decline in T2D

Photo Credit: Naeblys

Low self-rated health (SRH) is associated with increased cognitive decline and greater small vessel disease among older patients with T2D, according to a study in Diabetes Metabolism Research and Reviews. Nadia Ramsingh and colleagues analyzed data from 1,122 participants in the Israel Diabetes and Cognitive Decline study, assessing cognitive function across four domains: episodic memory, executive functions, language, and attention/working memory, with global cognition as the average of these domains. The researchers also assessed a subsample of 230 participants who underwent MRI to evaluate brain characteristics such as white matter hyperintensities (WMH), hippocampal volume, and total grey matter (GM) volume. Low SRH was significantly associated with decline in executive functions over time. Compared with high SRH, low SRH correlated with a faster decline in global cognition. Baseline low SRH was linked to higher WMH volumes; however, SRH was not associated with other cognitive domains or with hippocampal and total GM volumes. Monitoring SRH could help identify patients at higher risk for cognitive deterioration.