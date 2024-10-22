Low-Vision-Specific Measures Useful in Assessing RP

Photo Credit: Antoniokhr

In a study to evaluate the utility of low-vision-specific function and activities of daily living measures (LVFAM) in assessing patient-reported outcomes (PRO) for retinitis pigmentosa (RP), the LVFAM was found to be useful for the total score and for each question item in the development of PROs in RP with no treatment. The study, published in the Japanese Journal of Ophthalmology, involved 15 patients with RP (mean age, 60.8). Takayuki Baba, MD, PhD, and colleagues analyzed corrected visual acuity and macular sensitivity using the Humphrey visual field test. The researchers correlated these metrics with total scores from the LVFAM, which include low-vision-specific functions of daily living (LVFDL) and activities of daily living (LVADL). Patients exhibited varying levels of visual acuity and macular sensitivity. The researchers found positive correlations between visual acuity, LVFDL, and LVADL scores, while they observed negative correlations between macular sensitivity and these measures. Overall, LVFAM was valuable for scoring and understanding PROs in RP.