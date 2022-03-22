Behçet disease (BD) is a condition with various clinical manifestations that can affect arterial and venous arteries of various diameters. To date, no precise test or serum marker has been developed to evaluate or determine the severity of BD, and diagnosis is still reliant on clinical observations. For a study, researchers sought to evaluate lower extremity venous wall thickness (VWT) as evaluated by ultrasonography and laboratory results, as well as diagnostic performance in BD patients.

The single-center, case-control research included 106 patients from the rheumatology department. Participants who met the eligibility requirements were separated into two groups: healthy controls (n=52) and those with Down syndrome (n=54). Ultrasonography was used to determine the VWT of the common femoral vein, great saphenous vein, and popliteal vein. Data from the laboratory were gathered from the computerized registration database. Venous wall thicknesses and laboratory results were compared in BD patients and healthy people.

The BD group had thicker venous walls in the lower extremity veins, as did patients with a history of deep vein thrombosis. Patients with BD had greater mean leukocyte, monocyte, erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), C-reactive protein, platelet crit (PCT), red cell distribution width (RDW), mean platelet volume (MPV), and monocyte-to-lymphocyte ratio (MLR) values than the control group. Increased VWT, ESR, PCT, MPV, RDW, and MLR all had a positive connection. C-reactive protein, ESR, MPV, PCT, MLR, RDW, and VWT can all be utilized to help in BD diagnosis.

Reference:journals.lww.com/jclinrheum/Abstract/2022/03000/Diagnostic_Performance_of_Lower_Extremity_Venous.44.aspx