SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Lower Hemoglobin Thresholds Increase Risk in MI & Anemia

Oct 21, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Portela G, et al. Effect of four hemoglobin transfusion threshold strategies in patients with acute myocardial infarction and anemia: A target trial emulation using MINT trial data. Ann Intern Med. Published online October 1, 2024. doi:10.7326/M24-0571

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU