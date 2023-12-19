Lower HF Risk After Acute Myocardial Infarction Linked to Increased Peripheral Thyroid Sensitivity

The following is a summary of “Higher Peripheral Thyroid Sensitivity Is Linked to a Lower Risk of Heart Failure After Acute Myocardial Infarction,” published in the November 2023 issue of Endocrinology by Lang, et al.

The impact of the free triiodothyronine (FT3) to free thyroxine (FT4) ratio on the prognosis of acute myocardial infarction (AMI), particularly the risk of subsequent heart failure (HF), remained unclear. For a study, researchers sought to investigate how peripheral sensitivity to thyroid hormones, measured by the FT3/FT4 ratio, influences HF and mortality after AMI.

Conducted as a retrospective cohort study, the primary endpoint was HF occurrence during and after hospitalization for AMI. Secondary endpoints included all-cause death and cardiovascular death after hospitalization.

The main sample comprised 3,648 inpatients with AMI, with a median age of 61.0 years, and 68.9% were male. In the fully adjusted model, compared to patients in the lowest quartile (Q1) of the FT3/FT4 ratio, those in the highest quartile (Q4) had a 44% reduced risk of in-hospital HF (OR 0.56, 95% CI 0.44-0.72, P trend < .001), a 37% reduced risk of out-of-hospital HF (HR 0.63, 95% CI 0.48-0.84, P trend < .001), and significantly decreased risks of all-cause and cardiovascular death. Subgroup analysis and sensitivity analysis of euthyroid patients yielded consistent results. Mediation analysis indicated that altered amino-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide levels mediated the association between the FT3/FT4 ratio and all endpoints.

The peripheral sensitivity of the FT3/FT4 ratio to thyroid hormones independently predicted HF and mortality after AMI.

Source: academic.oup.com/jcem/article/108/11/2950/7146124