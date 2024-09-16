SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Lower urinary tract rupture in cats and dogs following severe blunt trauma.

Sep 16, 2024

Experts: Bgrm Godart,Gcmj Bonnel,A-S Bedu,T Frippiat,D R Leperlier

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Bgrm Godart

    Department of Small Animal Surgery, Centre Hospitalier Vétérinaire Pommery, Reims, France.

    Gcmj Bonnel

    Department of Small Animal Surgery, Centre Hospitalier Vétérinaire Pommery, Reims, France.

    A-S Bedu

    Department of Small Animal Diagnostic Imaging, Centre Hospitalier Vétérinaire Pommery, Reims, France.

    T Frippiat

    Sportpaardenarts – Equine Sports Medicine, Laren, the Netherlands.

    D R Leperlier

    Department of Small Animal Surgery, Centre Hospitalier Vétérinaire Pommery, Reims, France.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST