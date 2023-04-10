This study aimed to investigate the practicality of percent body fat (PBF), calculated using bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA), in predicting benign prostatic hyperplasia/lower urinary tract symptoms (BPH/LUTS).

This study included 844 men who underwent medical checkups at our institution between 2014 and 2022. Demographic characteristics, serum PSA levels, and prostate volume were collected using TRUS. BPH was defined as a prostate volume ≥ 30 cc. Subjects were divided into two groups according to their quartiles of PBF: the normal PBF group (first to third quartile; PBF < 27.9%) and the high PBF group (fourth quartile; PBF ≥ 27.9%). Characteristics between the groups were compared using the chi-square test and Student's t-test. Multivariate logistic regression analysis was performed to evaluate risk factors for BPH and severe LUTS.

The prostate volume (25.21 ± 8.4 vs 27.30 ± 9.0, p = 0.005) and percentage of BPH (22.9% vs. 32.1%, p = 0.007) were greater in the high PBF group. After multivariate analysis, old age (OR = 1.066, p < 0.001), higher appendicular skeletal muscle mass index (ASMI) (OR = 1.544, p = 0.001), and PBF ≥ 27.9% (OR = 1.455, p = 0.037) were risk factors for BPH. Larger prostate volume (OR = 1.035, p = 0.002) and PBF ≥ 27.9% (OR = 1.715, p = 0.025) were risk factors for severe LUTS. However, a greater ASMI had a protective effect against severe LUTS (OR = 0.654, p = 0.011).

This study shows that PBF and ASMI are useful for predicting BPH/LUTS. We suggest that lowering PBF to the normal range in a population with high PBF might prevent BPH, while lowering PBF and maintaining adequate ASMI could lower LUTS.

