Lumacaftor/Ivacaftor Population Pharmacokinetics in Pediatric Patients with Cystic Fibrosis: A First Step Toward Personalized Therapy.

A major breakthrough in cystic fibrosis (CF) therapy was achievedAQ1 with CFTR modulators. The lumacaftor/ivacaftor combination is indicated for the treatment of CF in pediatric patients above 6 years old. Pharmacokinetic (PK) studies of lumacaftor/ivacaftor in these vulnerable pediatric populations are AQ2crucial to optimize treatment protocols.

The objectives of this study were to describe the population PK (PPK) of lumacaftor and ivacaftor in children with CF, and to identify factors associated with interindividual variability. The association between drug exposure and clinical response was also investigated.

A total of 75 children were included in this PPK study, with 191 concentrations available for each compound and known metabolites (lumacaftor, ivacaftor, ivacaftor-M1, and ivacaftor-M6). PPK analysis was performed using Monolix software. A large interindividual variability was observed. The main sources of interpatient variability identified were patient bodyweight and hepatic function (aspartate aminotransferase). Forced expiratory volume in the first second (FEV1) was statistically associated with the level of exposure to ivacaftor after 48 weeks of treatment.

This study is the first analysis of lumacaftor/ivacaftor PPK in children with CF. These data suggest that dose adjustment is required after identifying variability factors to optimize efficacy. The use of therapeutic drug monitoring as a basis for dose adjustment in children with CF may be useful.

