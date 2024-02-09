SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Lumacaftor/Ivacaftor Population Pharmacokinetics in Pediatric Patients with Cystic Fibrosis: A First Step Toward Personalized Therapy.

Feb 09, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Naïm Bouazza

      Université Paris Cité, EA7323, Paris, France. naim.bouazza@aphp.fr.

      Unité de Recherche Clinique Necker Cochin, AP-HP, Paris, France. naim.bouazza@aphp.fr.

      CIC-1419 Inserm, Cochin-Necker, Paris, France. naim.bouazza@aphp.fr.

    Saïk Urien

      Université Paris Cité, EA7323, Paris, France.

      Unité de Recherche Clinique Necker Cochin, AP-HP, Paris, France.

      CIC-1419 Inserm, Cochin-Necker, Paris, France.

    Frantz Foissac

      Université Paris Cité, EA7323, Paris, France.

      Unité de Recherche Clinique Necker Cochin, AP-HP, Paris, France.

      CIC-1419 Inserm, Cochin-Necker, Paris, France.

    Laure Choupeaux

      Unité de Recherche Clinique Necker Cochin, AP-HP, Paris, France.

    Gabrielle Lui

      Université Paris Cité, EA7323, Paris, France.

      Service de Pharmacologie Clinique, Hôpital Cochin, AP-HP, Groupe Hospitalier Paris Centre, Paris, France.

    Léo Froelicher Bournaud

      Université Paris Cité, EA7323, Paris, France.

      Service de Pharmacologie Clinique, Hôpital Cochin, AP-HP, Groupe Hospitalier Paris Centre, Paris, France.

    Steeve Rouillon

      Service de Pharmacologie Clinique, Hôpital Cochin, AP-HP, Groupe Hospitalier Paris Centre, Paris, France.

    Yi Zheng

      Service de Pharmacologie Clinique, Hôpital Cochin, AP-HP, Groupe Hospitalier Paris Centre, Paris, France.

    Emmanuelle Bardin

      INSERM, CNRS, Institut Necker-Enfants Malades, Paris, France.

      Département de Biotechnologie de la Santé, Université Paris-Saclay, UVSQ, INSERM U1173, Infection et inflammation, Montigny le Bretonneux, France.

      Hôpital Necker Enfants Malades, Centre de Référence Maladies Rares Mucoviscidose et Maladies apparentées, Paris, France.

    Nathalie Stremler

      Paediatric Cystic Fibrosis Resources and Competences Centre, Hôpital de la Timone, CHU de Marseille, Marseille, France.

    Katia Bessaci

      Mixed Cystic Fibrosis Resources and Competences Centre, Hôpital Américain, Reims, France.

    Tiphaine Bihouee

      Chronic Childhood Diseases Unit, Pediatric Department, Nantes University Hospital, Nantes, France.

    Emmanuelle Coirier-Duet

      Pediatric Department, CHU Versailles, Le Chesnay, France.

    Christophe Marguet

      Centre de Ressources et de Compétences de la Mucoviscidose, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Charles Nicolle, Rouen, France.

    Eric Deneuville

      Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Rennes, Centre de Ressource et de Compétences de la Mucoviscidose, Rennes, France.

    Muriel Laurans

      Centre de Ressources et de Compétences de la Mucoviscidose, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Caen Normandie, Caen, France.

    Philippe Reix

      Centre de ressources et de compétences pour la mucoviscidose, Site Pédiatrique, Hôpital Femme Mère Enfant, Hospices Civils de Lyon, Lyon, France.

      Université de Lyon, université Lyon, CNRS, UMR 5558, équipe EMET, 69100, Villeurbanne, France.

    Michèle Gerardin

      CF Pediatric Centre, Robert Debré Hospital, AP-HP, 75019, Paris, France.

    Marie Mittaine

      Centre de ressources et de compétences pour la mucoviscidose, Hôpital des enfants, CHU Toulouse, Toulouse, France.

    Ralph Epaud

      Pediatric Department, Centre Hospitalier Intercommunal de Créteil, Créteil, France.

    Caroline Thumerelle

      Paediatric Pulmonology and Allergy Unit, Hôpital Jeanne de Flandre, CHU Lille, Université de Lille, 59000, Lille, France.

    Laurence Weiss

      Centre de Ressources et de Compétences de la Mucoviscidose, Hôpitaux Universitaires de Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France.

    Romain Berthaud

      Université Paris Cité, EA7323, Paris, France.

      CIC-1419 Inserm, Cochin-Necker, Paris, France.

    Michaela Semeraro

      Université Paris Cité, EA7323, Paris, France.

      CIC-1419 Inserm, Cochin-Necker, Paris, France.

    Jean-Marc Treluyer

      Université Paris Cité, EA7323, Paris, France.

      Unité de Recherche Clinique Necker Cochin, AP-HP, Paris, France.

      CIC-1419 Inserm, Cochin-Necker, Paris, France.

    Sihem Benaboud

      Université Paris Cité, EA7323, Paris, France.

      Unité de Recherche Clinique Necker Cochin, AP-HP, Paris, France.

      Service de Pharmacologie Clinique, Hôpital Cochin, AP-HP, Groupe Hospitalier Paris Centre, Paris, France.

    Isabelle Sermet-Gaudelus

      Hôpital Necker Enfants Malades, Centre de Référence Maladies Rares Mucoviscidose et Maladies apparentées, Paris, France.

      Université Paris-Cité, Paris, France.

      ERN-Lung CF network, Frankfurt, Germany.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement