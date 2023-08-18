Lumbar Disk Herniation’s Impact on NFL Performance and Contracts

The following is a summary of “Impact of Lumbar Disk Herniation on Performance Outcomes and New Contracts in the National Football League,” published in the May 2023 issue of Spinal Disorders and Techniques by Dupont et al.

This investigation employed a retrospective cohort design. This study aims to ascertain the performance outcomes and the ability to sign contracts for the most recent cohort of professional football players treated for lumbar disk herniation (LDH). LDH can substantially impact a National Football League (NFL) player’s career. Return to play (RTP) and performance outcomes for players with LDH have been favorable in previous research. Still, the impact on the ability to sign new contracts (an important surrogate for assessing continued success) has yet to be studied.

Using a search of public records, NFL players treated for LDH between 2000 and 2020 were identified. Age, position, treatment method, and RTP measurements were gathered. Before and after treatment, the Pro Football Focus (PFF) performance grade and contract value were compared. Using multivariable logistic regression, independent risk factors associated with the capacity to RTP and sign high-value contracts were identified. About 101 participants were treated for LDH, and seventy-five returned to play. Post-treatment performance, as determined by PFF, was comparable to pre-injury levels (P=0.2). Nevertheless, the total and guaranteed contract values decreased significantly (P<0.01). In multivariable analysis, lower age and a higher preinjury PFF grade were independent predictors of RTP and the capacity to sign a new contract.

A high proportion of guaranteed money in a preinjury contract was an independent predictor of the ability to sign a contract with >20% guaranteed money. Even though most players could return to play with preserved performance levels after LDH treatment, their contract values were drastically reduced. RTP and the ability to sign a contract were not related to the treatment but to baseline variables such as the player’s age, performance, and pre-injury compensation.

Source: journals.lww.com/jspinaldisorders/Abstract/2023/05000/Impact_of_Lumbar_Disk_Herniation_on_Performance.11.aspx