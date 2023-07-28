Lung Cancer: Recent Advances and Implementation Strategies of Antibody-Drug Conjugates

The following is a summary of “Antibody-Drug Conjugates in Lung Cancer: Recent Advances and Implementing Strategies,” published in the July 2023 issue of Oncology by Passaro, et al.

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are rapidly emerging as a highly promising class of oncology therapeutics. They combine the cytotoxic potency of conjugated payload with the precise targeting ability of monoclonal antibodies directed against specific cancer cell membrane antigens. ADC development focuses on antigens commonly expressed by lung cancer cells while sparing normal tissues. Notable targets for ADCs in the lung cancer field include human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, human epidermal growth factor receptor 3, trophoblast cell surface antigen 2, c-MET, carcinoembryonic antigen-related cell adhesion molecule 5, and B7-H3. Many of these targets have shown promising results in non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) rather than small-cell lung cancer.

Numerous ADCs are currently under evaluation as standalone therapies or combined with other agents like chemotherapy or immune checkpoint inhibitors. The selection of patients who may benefit from ADC treatment was a rapidly evolving aspect, which involved a deeper understanding of biomarkers related to resistance or response to the payload, in addition to the antibody target.

The study comprehensively discussed ADCs for lung cancer treatment, encompassing structure-based drug design, mechanism of action, and concepts related to resistance. The data were summarized based on specific target antigens, covering aspects of biology, efficacy, and safety profiles, which may vary depending on the ADC payload and its pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics properties.

Source: ascopubs.org/doi/full/10.1200/JCO.23.00013