After implementation of the expanded USPSTF 2021 criteria for lung cancer screening (LCS), there was an increase in the proportion of African-American individuals whounderwent screening, according to a research letter published in JAMA Network Open. Christine S. Shusted, MPH, and colleagues characterized the differences among individuals deemed eligible under USPSTF 2013 versus 2021 guidelines who underwent LCS in a centralized program. Individuals who completed LCS between March 9 and December 9, 2021 were identified. Of the 815 individuals who were screened, 19.8% and 80.2% were newly eligible under the USPSTF 2021 criteria and were eligible under the USPSTF 2013 criteria, respectively. Compared with the USPSTF 2013-eligible cohort, the USPSTF 2021-eligible cohort had a higher proportion of African-American individuals (54.0% vs 39.5%). Compared with the USPSTF 2013- eligible cohort, the USPSTF 2021-eligible cohort had a lower frequency of Medicare insurance and significantly lower mean lung cancer risk based on a prediction model derived from the Prostate, Lung, Colorectal, and Ovarian Cancer Screening Trial.