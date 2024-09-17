Lung Nodules Found in Almost Half of Non-Smokers

Lung nodules are present in 42% of non-smokers in a Northern European population, according to a study published in Radiology. Jiali Cai, MD, and colleagues examined the prevalence and size distribution of solid lung nodules by age and sex in a non-smoking population in the Northern Netherlands. The study involved 10,431 participants (46.1% never smokers and 53.9% former smokers) aged 45 years and older with completed lung function tests who underwent chest low-dose CT scans. Seven trained readers noted the presence and size of solid lung nodules measuring 30 mm3 or greater. The researchers found that 42% of participants had at least one lung nodule. From age 45 to 49.9 years to age 80 years or older, the prevalence of lung nodules increased (male participants: 39.4% to 60.7%; female participants: 27.7% to 50.9%). Clinically relevant lung nodules were present in 11.1% of participants, with prevalence increasing with age (men: 8.5% to 24.4%; women: 3.7% to 15.6%). Actionable nodules were present in 1.1% to 6.4% and in 0.6% to 4.9% of men and women, respectively.

Author Teresa Sellinger