The international results of the first series of patients indicate that when lung transplantation is the only option for survival in patients with severe, unresolving, COVID-19-associated acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), the procedure can be done successfully, with good early post-transplantation outcomes, in carefully selected patients. Prof. G.R. Scott Budinger (Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL, USA) presented current data concerning COVID-19 patients at imminent risk of dying due to ARDS who had received lung transplantations [1–4]. He started off by saying that “patients with COVID-19-associated ARDS who received lung transplants had similar outcomes compared with transplant patients without COVID-19, despite modestly increased early post-op complications.” In the retrospective study, Prof. Budinger mostly focused on the case series including 102 patients who underwent a lung transplant at Northwestern Memorial Hospital between January 2020 and September 2021, including 30 patients who had COVID-19-associated ARDS [3]. While rates of transplant complications and lengths of intensive care unit stays were both higher in the group with COVID-19, patient survival in both groups was not significantly different. Overall, this data was very similar to that of the other studies [2,4]. Prof. Budinger pointed out that this finding is encouraging for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 who have no other options. Furthermore, the collective data can reassure the community that precious resources such as donor lungs will not necessarily have poorer outcomes in candidates with COVID-19.

