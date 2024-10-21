Lungs Stable After HCT for Sickle Cell

Lung function remains stable over 3 years after hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) among patients with sickle cell disease (SCD), according to a study published in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society. A. Parker Ruhl, MD, MHS, from the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, and colleagues examined pulmonary function testing parameters at 3 years after HCT. Data was obtained for 97 patients with SCD who underwent HCT; 55 were available for follow-up at 3 years. The researchers found that the median pre-HCT forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV 1 ) was 68.3% and 69.2% at baseline and 3 years post-HCT; diffusing capacity of the lungs for carbon monoxide (DL CO ) was 60.5% and 64.6% pre-HCT and 3 years post-HCT. At 3 years post-HCT, generalized estimating equations estimated that DL CO percent-predicted increased significantly by 3.7%, and the 6-minute walk distance increased significantly by 25.9 m. Relative to pre-HCT, no significant change was seen in percent-predicted FEV 1 or forced vital capacity.

Author Teresa Sellinger