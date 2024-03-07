SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Lupus autoantibodies initiate neuroinflammation sustained by continuous HMGB1:RAGE signaling and reversed by increased LAIR-1 expression.

Mar 07, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Kaitlin R Carroll

    Institute of Molecular Medicine, The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, Manhasset, NY, USA.

    Mark Mizrachi

    Institute of Molecular Medicine, The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, Manhasset, NY, USA.

    Sean Simmons

    Stanley Center for Psychiatric Research, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Cambridge, MA, USA.

    Bahtiyar Toz

    Institute of Molecular Medicine, The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, Manhasset, NY, USA.

    Czeslawa Kowal

    Institute of Molecular Medicine, The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, Manhasset, NY, USA.

    Jeffrey Wingard

    Institute of Molecular Medicine, The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, Manhasset, NY, USA.

    Nazila Tehrani

    Institute of Molecular Medicine, The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, Manhasset, NY, USA.

    Aida Zarfeshani

    Institute of Molecular Medicine, The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, Manhasset, NY, USA.

    Nina Kello

    Northwell Health, Manhasset, NY, USA.

    Lara El Khoury

    Northwell Health, Manhasset, NY, USA.

    Rachel Weissman-Tsukamoto

    Institute of Molecular Medicine, The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, Manhasset, NY, USA.

    Joshua Z Levin

    Stanley Center for Psychiatric Research, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Cambridge, MA, USA.

    Bruce T Volpe

    Institute of Molecular Medicine, The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, Manhasset, NY, USA.

    Betty Diamond

    Institute of Molecular Medicine, The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, Manhasset, NY, USA. bdiamond@northwell.edu.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement