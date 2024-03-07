Lupus autoantibodies initiate neuroinflammation sustained by continuous HMGB1:RAGE signaling and reversed by increased LAIR-1 expression.

Cognitive impairment is a frequent manifestation of neuropsychiatric systemic lupus erythematosus, present in up to 80% of patients and leading to a diminished quality of life. In the present study, we used a model of lupus-like cognitive impairment that is initiated when antibodies that crossreact with excitatory neuronal receptors penetrate the hippocampus, causing immediate, self-limited, excitotoxic death of hippocampal neurons, which is then followed by a significant loss of dendritic complexity in surviving neurons. This injury creates a maladaptive equilibrium that is sustained in mice for at least 1 year. We identified a feedforward loop of microglial activation and microglia-dependent synapse elimination dependent on neuronal secretion of high mobility group box 1 protein (HMGB1) which binds the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) and leads to microglial secretion of C1q, upregulation of interleukin-10 with consequent downregulation of leukocyte-associated immunoglobulin-like receptor 1 (LAIR-1), an inhibitory receptor for C1q. Treatment with a centrally acting angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor or with an angiotensin-receptor blocker restored a healthy equilibrium, microglial quiescence and intact spatial memory.© 2024. The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature America, Inc.

