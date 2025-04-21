Lupus Decision-Aid Implementation Outcomes Across Diverse U.S. Clinics

Photo Credit: Vm

The following is a summary of “Implementation outcomes of a patient decision-aid in a diverse population with systemic lupus erythematosus in 15 U.S. rheumatology clinics,” published in the April 2025 issue of Rheumatology by Singh et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine clinic outcomes from implementing a self-administered patient decision-aid (PtDA) for lupus.

They provided computerized lupus PtDA in 15 rheumatology clinics from 2019–2024. They collected organizational Readiness to Implement Change (ORIC) and Team Learning and Psychological Safety Survey (TLPSS) at baseline. Penetration was calculated as enrolled*100/eligible in patients with SLE. They assessed PtDA appropriateness, acceptability, feasibility, success, and permanence at 4-, 12-, and 24-months using validated surveys.

The results showed baseline ORIC commitment and efficacy scores ranged 3.5–4.2 and 3.4–4.4 (0–5 scale), respectively. TLPSS scores ranged 3.9–5.5 for internal learning, 3.7–5.6 for external learning, and 4.3–5.5 for psychological safety (0–7 scale). Penetration ranged 3%–44% across 15 clinics and was positively associated with total provider count. At 4 months, perceived outcomes were: appropriateness 3.43 (SD 0.86), acceptability 3.53 (SD 0.83), feasibility 3.44 (SD 0.71), success 3.41 (SD 0.73), and permanence 3.22 (SD 0.74).

Investigators implemented a lupus PtDA with varied success during the COVID-pandemic, with higher provider numbers linked to greater clinic penetration. They reported high appropriateness, acceptability, feasibility, success, and permanence up to 24 months.

Source: academic.oup.com/rheumatology/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/rheumatology/keaf205/8112920