LV Systolic Dysfunction with Mortality in Septic Shock and Sepsis

The following is a summary of “Is Left Ventricular Systolic Dysfunction Associated With Increased Mortality Among Patients With Sepsis and Septic Shock?,” published in the June 2023 issue of the Chest by Dugar et al.

Uncertain is the effect of left ventricular (LV) systolic function on prognosis in patients with sepsis and septic shock. If there is any association, it may be nonlinear. Is LV systolic dysfunction associated with increased mortality among sepsis and septic shock patients? Retrospective cohort investigation of all adult patients admitted to the medical ICU with sepsis and septic shock as defined by the Third International Consensus Definitions for Sepsis and Septic Shock guidelines between January 1, 2011, and December 31, 2020. Included were all adult patients with sepsis or septic shock who underwent transthoracic echocardiography within three days of ICU admission.

Researchers categorized patients into five categories based on their left ventricle (LV) ejection fraction (LVEF). In addition to univariate analysis, they conducted a multivariate logistic regression analysis, adjusting for baseline patient characteristics and illness severity. The primary outcome was the relationship between each classification of LVEF and in-hospital mortality. This study included a total of 3,151 patients (LVEF <25%, 133 patients; 25% ≤LVEF <40%, 305 patients; 40%≤ LVEF <55%, 568 patients; 55% ≤LVEF <70%, 1,792 patients; and LVEF ≥70%, 353 patients). In-hospital mortality rates were 51.1%, 34.8%, 26.6%, 26.2%, and 41.0% for each LVEF category.

In the multivariate logistic regression analysis, LVEF <25% (OR, 2.75; 95% CI, 1.82-4.17; P<.001) and LVEF ≥70% (OR, 1.70; 95% CI, 1.09-1.88; P =.010) were independently associated with substantially higher in-hospital mortality than the reference LVEF category of 55% to 70%. U-shaped association between LVEF and in-hospital mortality in sepsis and septic shock. Both severe LV systolic dysfunction (LVEF<25%) and hyperdynamic LVEF (LVEF ≥70%) were independently associated with markedly increased in-hospital mortality.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0012369223001113