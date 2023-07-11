Machine Learning-Based Immune Phenotypes and Prognosis in Resectable NSCLC

The following is a summary of “Machine learning-based immune phenotypes correlate with STK11/KEAP1 co-mutations and prognosis in resectable NSCLC: a sub-study of the TNM-I trial,” published in the July 2023 issue of the Oncology by Rakaee et al.

For patients with resected non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the researchers intend to implement an immune cell score model into standard clinical practice. The genomic and molecular characteristics of NSCLC-resistant phenotypes have yet to be exhaustively studied. Based on the spatial distribution of CD8+ T cells in two prospective (n = 453; TNM-I trial) and retrospective (n = 481) stage I-IIIA NSCLC surgical cohorts, they developed a machine learning (ML)-based model to categorize tumors as inflamed, altered, or desiccated.

The association between gene expression, mutations, and immune phenotypes was evaluated using NanoString assays and targeted gene panel sequencing. In 934 patients, 24.4% of tumors were classified as inflammatory, 51.3% as altered, and 24.4% as dry. Significant associations existed between immune phenotypes derived from ML and adaptive immunity gene expression signatures. They identified a strong correlation between the nuclear factor-B pathway and CD8+ T-cell exclusion by employing a positive enrichment in the arid phenotype. In non-inflamed lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD), KEAP1 (OR 0.27, Q = 0.02) and STK11 (OR 0.39, Q = 0.04) were significantly co-mutated.

In the retrospective cohort, the inflammatory phenotype was an independent prognostic factor for prolonged disease-specific survival and time to recurrence (hazard ratio 0.61, P = 0.01 and 0.65, P = 0.02, respectively). ML-based immune phenotyping by the spatial distribution of T cells in resected NSCLC can identify patients with an increased risk of recurrence after surgical resection. LUADs with concurrent KEAP1 and STK11 mutations are enriched for altered and desolate immune phenotypes.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0923753423001473