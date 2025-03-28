Magnolol Promotes Adipocyte Growth and Adipokine Secretion

Photo Credit: AI

The following is a summary of “Adipogenic Effect of Magnolol in Primary Human Pre-Adipocytes With Potential Skin Health and Volumizing Effect,” published in the March 2025 issue of Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology by Widgerow et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine agents that restored preadipocyte proliferation and differentiation to generate healthy adipose tissue supporting skin health.

They examined the effects of Magnolol (ML) on human primary pre-adipocytes, evaluating viability, proliferation, and adipogenic gene expression. Fluorescent signaling assessed cell proliferation, while morphological and microscopic changes tracked adipocyte differentiation. The RNA purification and real-time PCR analyzed gene expression, and Oil Red O staining confirmed adipose cell transformation. Adipokine expression, including adiponectin quantification, was also measured.

The results showed that ML exhibited adipogenic activity at a low concentration, enhancing pre-adipocyte proliferation after 48 hours. Oil Red O staining confirmed a notable accumulation of adipocytes. Gene expression analysis revealed increased expression of PLN1 and FABP4, along with a significant rise in adiponectin protein expression.

Investigators concluded that ML promoted preadipocyte proliferation and the transformation into adipokine-producing adipocytes, suggesting a potential for beneficial skin health and volume enhancement when applied topically.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jocd.70066