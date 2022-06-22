Limited US outcome data exist among patients with myocardial injury and types 1 and 2 myocardial infarction (MI) evaluated with high-sensitivity cardiac troponin (hs-cTn).

This is an observational US cohort study of emergency department (ED) patients undergoing hs-cTnT measurement. Cases with ≥1 hs-cTnT increase >99th percentile were adjudicated following the Fourth Universal Definition of MI. Post-discharge major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) included death, MI, heart failure (HF) hospitalization, stroke or transient ischaemic attack, and new-onset atrial fibrillation or flutter during 2 years follow-up. Among 2002 patients, 857 (43%) had ≥1 hs-cTnT >99th percentile. Among these, 702 (81.9%) had myocardial injury, 64 (7.5%) had type 1 MI, and 91 (10.6%) had type 2 MI. Compared with patients without myocardial injury, type 2 MI [8.4 vs. 50%; adjusted hazard ratio (HR) 2.31, 95% confidence interval (CI) 1.49-3.58] and myocardial injury (8.4 vs. 47%; adjusted HR 3.13, 95% CI 2.39-4.09) had a higher risk of MACE, in large part because of death and HF hospitalizations. Compared with patients with type 1 MI, type 2 MI (23 vs. 50%; adjusted HR 2.24; 95% CI 1.23-4.10) and myocardial injury (23 vs. 47%; adjusted HR 2.02; 95% CI 1.20-3.40) also have a higher risk of MACE.

Among unselected US ED patients undergoing hs-cTnT measurement, most increases are due to myocardial injury, and type 2 MI is more frequent than type 1 MI. Patients with myocardial injury and type 2 MI have morbid outcomes, in large part due to death and HF.

