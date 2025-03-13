Management Considerations in Older Patients With PsA

Photo Credit: iStock.com/Jacques Hugo

Targeted screening and management strategies are needed in older patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) to mitigate morbidity and healthcare burden, according to a study published in Rheumatology International. Srikantiah Chandrashekara, MD, examined 533 participants (median age, 50 years; range, 17-81) across seven sites in India and found that comorbidities were significantly more prevalent in patients aged 40 years and older (45.04%) compared with those younger than 40 years (18.57%) (P<0.001). Hypertension (17.07%) and diabetes (15.19%) were the most common comorbidities, followed by thyroid disorders (10.13%) and hyperlipidemia (3.94%). Older patients had significantly higher rates of hyperlipidemia (4.83% vs 0.71%, P=0.035) and hypertension (22.14%). Logistic regression confirmed a significant association between age and diabetes, hypertension, and thyroid disorders (P=0.003).