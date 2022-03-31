Atrial fibrillation (AF) is common in CKD and is associated with poor cardiovascular and renal outcomes. There is little information available on the utilization of AF pharmacotherapies and AF-related treatments according to CKD status. For a study, researchers examined the connection of CKD with AF management in a large “real-world” contemporary sample with incident AF. Between 2010 and 2017, they identified patients with newly diagnosed AF from two major, integrated health care delivery systems. A minimum of two ambulatory serum creatinine measurements separated by 90 days were used to compute eGFR (60, 45–59, 30–44, 15–29, 15 ml/min per 1.73 m^2). Electronic health data were used to identify AF medicines and treatments. They used multivariable Fine–Gray subdistribution hazards regression to examine the relationship between CKD severity and receipt of targeted AF medications.

Among 115,564 patients with incident AF, 34% had baseline CKD. In multivariable models, compared with those with eGFR >60 ml/min per 1.73 m2, patients with eGFR 30–44 (adjusted hazard ratio [aHR] 0.91; 95% CI, 0.99 to 0.93), 15–29 (aHR, 0.78; 95% CI, 0.75 to 0.82), and <15 ml/min per 1.73 m2 (aHR, 0.64; 95% CI, 0.58–0.70) had lower use of any AF therapy. Patients with eGFR 15–29 ml/min per 1.73 m2 had lower adjusted use of rate control agents (aHR, 0.61; 95% CI, 0.56 to 0.67), warfarin (aHR, 0.89; 95% CI, 0.84 to 0.94), and DOACs (aHR, 0.23; 95% CI, 0.19 to 0.27) compared with patients with eGFR >60 ml/min per 1.73 m2. These associations were even stronger for eGFR <15 ml/min per 1.73 m2. There was also a graded association between CKD severity and receipt of AF-related procedures (vs eGFR >60 ml/min per 1.73 m2): eGFR 30–44 ml/min per 1.73 (aHR, 0.78; 95% CI, 0.70 to 0.87), eGFR 15–29 ml/min per 1.73 m2 (aHR, 0.73; 95% CI, 0.61 to 0.88), and eGFR <15 ml/min per 1.73 m2 (aHR, 0.48; 95% CI, 0.31 to 0.74).

The severity of CKD was linked with less use of rate control medications, anticoagulation, and AF operations in people with newly diagnosed AF. To improve treatment options, further evidence on the effectiveness and safety of AF medications in patients with CKD was required.

