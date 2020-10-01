A combined statement covering medical guidelines for handling dyslipidemia and to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease amongst adults was issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) in June 2020, with some very important suggestions.

Keeping its focus on short term CVD risk management this article states the guideline restricting the dose of statins in primary and stable secondary prevention, without aiming at low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels.

The suggestions are as follows:

Continuation of focusing at lowering the dose and not LDL-C Level. Not enough evidence to prove that risks can be anticipated by using additional tests. Moderate-dose Statin Therapy continues to be preferred as Primary Prevention and Proprotein Convertase Subtilisin/Kexin Type 9 Inhibitors should be avoided. Moderate Statin Doses at the beginning followed by Stepped Intensification in patients who at a bigger risk should be the Secondary Prevention. Routine Fasting or Monitoring is not required for Lab testing. Aerobics Exercise for All and Cardiac Rehabilitation after a CVD incidence should be increased.. For High-Risk Patients Mediterranean Diet is advisable and Icosapent Ethyl should be lowered to Secondary Prevention. Supplements and Niacin, addition of Fibrates to Statin Therapy should be avoided.

Based on our studies and observations for treatment of CVD, a realistic, patented-oriented method is presented to handle lipid levels so that the risk of CVD is reduced.

Ref: https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-4648