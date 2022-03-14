COVID-19 aggravates lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) in patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The optimal treatment regimen for patients with this disease during the COVID-19 pandemic is still under question.

The aim of the All-Russian observational study of Afalaza in the Treatment of LUTS in pAtieNTs with BPH during COVID-19 (ATLANT) was to obtain additional data on the efficacy and safety of Afalaza in this patient group.

s. The study enrolled 73 men aged 46-65 years with LUTS and diagnosed BPH who suffered from COVID-19. All patients received Afalaza for 16 weeks. The dynamics of BHP indicators, erectile function, and quality of life were assessed after 4, 12, and 16 weeks of treatment.

Patients with LUTS/BHP who suffered from COVID-19 had a decrease in the total IPSS score from 21.6+/-8.6 to 6.4+/-2.4 (-70.4%) points after 16 weeks of treatment. There was a direct correlation between COVID-19 duration (and beginning of therapy) and the severity of symptoms after Afalaza treatment. According to the subjective assessment of patients, there was a significant increase in the quality of life and erectile function after 16 weeks of treatment. 9 mild AEs were registered in 12.3% of patients and were unrelated to the study drug.

Results show that Afalaza may be a perspective drug for the treatment of LUTS/BPH in patients with COVID-19 and be used for this urological disease in the current COVID-19 pandemic.

