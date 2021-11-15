This review summarizes the most recent guidelines for the therapy of both acute (ARS) and chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) based on the best available data for each treatment method. There is also discussion of the clinical connections between CRS and associated comorbidities. The use of mAbs in trials of CRS with nasal polyposis is one of the most promising breakthroughs in rhinosinusitis therapy. Otherwise, the mainstays of therapy for both ARS and CRS have essentially stayed the same in recent years.

The primary therapy for ARS is symptomatic relief with intranasal corticosteroids and nasal saline irrigation; antibiotics should be reserved for individuals suspected of having bacterial rhinosinusitis. Intranasal corticosteroids and irrigation, systemic corticosteroids, and perhaps systemic antibiotics are used to treat CRS successfully. Clinical trials have indicated that biologics (mAbs) are beneficial. Providers should also be aware of any concurrent disease processes that may affect CRS patients.

