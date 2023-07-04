The following is a summary of “Impact of Dose Reduction of Topical Steroids to Manage Adrenal Insufficiency in Pediatric Eosinophilic Esophagitis,” published in the June 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Nistel, et al.

For a retrospective case-control study, researchers sought to evaluate the impact of the type and dose of swallowed topical steroids (STS) and concurrent steroid therapy on the development and resolution of adrenal insufficiency (AI) in pediatric patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).

The study was conducted at a single tertiary care center and included pediatric patients with EoE who were treated with STS for a minimum of 3 months and were diagnosed with AI based on a peak stimulated cortisol level of less than 18 µg/dL (500 nmol/L). Data on steroid forms and doses and endoscopy findings were collected at the time of AI diagnosis and resolution or the last known evaluation. The steroid formulations were converted to a fluticasone-equivalent dose for analysis.

A total of 32 EoE subjects with AI were identified, and among them, 20 had AI resolution, including 12 who remained on a lower dose of STS. About 8 out of the 32 patients were also treated with extended-release budesonide (ER budesonide), which resulted in a seven-fold higher total daily steroid dose. These patients were analyzed separately. When comparing the 24 cases not on ER budesonide with 81 controls, no significant differences were found in the STS dose or total daily steroid dose. However, there was a marginal significance in the inhaled steroid dose. It was observed that peak eosinophil counts tended to increase when STS doses were decreased, except in subjects on ER budesonide at the time of AI diagnosis.

The study suggested that modifying the total daily steroid regimen can lead to the resolution of AI in patients with EoE. However, the resolution may come at the expense of disease control, as decreasing STS doses may increase peak eosinophil counts. Further research was needed to determine the optimal balance between steroid therapy and AI management in pediatric EoE patients.

