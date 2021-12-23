Systemic therapy, surgery, and radiation can be incorporated into the treatment of gynecologic malignancies. These treatment procedures are either applied alone or in a mix based on the main site of the illness and the degree of the infection. Over the period of the past few decades, treatment has been more focused on performing more wide-ranging staging methods for a great number of patients diagnosed with gynecologic illnesses. The surgical methods accessible for comprehensive staging made it easier to comprehend the stage of the disease and the possible course of the condition in general as well as adjusting post-surgical treatments accordingly. Regional lymphadenectomy is one such strategy. Despite the fact that there has been a lot of debate about the role of regional lymphadenectomy as a therapeutic method in some gynecological cancer (long-term sequelae and negative side effects are increased by multimodality therapy and regional lymphadenectomy without any benefit to survival), there is no dispute in regards to the staging and potential benefits of analyzing regional lymph nodes. The sentinel lymph node (SLN) idea was effectively presented in melanoma. Since then, it has become the norm of care in breast cancer; it has had a fundamental impact on the morbidity after operation for a great number of patients diagnosed with breast cancer. Hence, utilizing SLN methods in gynecologic diseases was a natural development. Considering the growth of proof in the literature that opposed the therapeutic advantages of systematic lymphadenectomy, the concept of SLN will keep on portraying a vital role in the treatment of gynecologic illnesses. In some gynecologic cancers, this method can give precise staging data. The quality of life of gynecologic cancer survivors may be impacted by the progressive utilization of this strategy while still giving fundamental staging data without compromising oncologic safety. In this survey, the researchers look at the collection of writing associated with SLN biopsy and gynecologic cancer malignancies.

Link:theoncologist.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1634/theoncologist.2009-0075