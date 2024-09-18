Managing Knee Muscle Imbalance in MS with Suspension Training

Photo Credit: Purrfect

The following is a summary of “Suspension training improves bilateral isometric strength asymmetry of knee muscles in People with multiple sclerosis,” published in the September 2024 issue of Neurology by Moghadasi et al.

Bilateral strength asymmetry in the lower limbs is common in people with multiple sclerosis (pWMS), impacting muscle metabolism, fatigue, posture, gait, balance, and QoL, with the effectiveness of rehabilitation exercises for reducing asymmetry remaining uncertain.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the impact of suspension exercise on the disparity in knee muscle strength between the 2 legs in pWMS.

They selected 27 female patients as the statistical sample and randomly assigned them to either the control (n=13, age: 34.72 ± 5.01 years) or exercise (n=14, age: 37.62 ± 4.58 years) group. The control group received standard care, while the exercise group followed a suspension exercise protocol. Isometric muscle strength and bilateral asymmetry were measured at baseline and after 8 weeks using the Biodex isokinetic dynamometer to assess maximal voluntary isometric contraction of the knee’s flexor and extensor muscles. Data analysis was performed using covariance analysis.

The results showed significant improvement in the isometric strength of the knee extensor muscles in the weak leg at 20° and in both legs at 70° in the exercise group. Additionally, the strength of the knee flexor muscles increased in the exercise group. The bilateral strength asymmetry in the knee flexor and extensor muscles at 70° significantly decreased in the exercise group.

Investigators concluded that suspension training was a promising method for addressing unequal knee muscle strength in pWMS who have a disability score of less than 4.

Source: msard-journal.com/article/S2211-0348(24)00461-9/abstract