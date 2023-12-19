Managing Liver Metastases in Neuroendocrine Tumors

Photo Credit: Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen

The following is a summary of “Management of neuroendocrine tumor liver metastases,” published in the NOVEMBER 2023 issue of Surgery by Harrelson, et al.

Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs), arising from neuroendocrine cells, exhibit an increasing global incidence. Frequently metastasizing to the liver, the management of Neuroendocrine Tumor Liver Metastases (NELMs) demands a multidisciplinary approach. For a study, researchers sought to deliver a comprehensive update on the treatment of NELMs.

A thorough systematic review encompassing the diagnosis, treatment, and outcomes of NELMs was conducted. Through a Scopus database literature search, 1,612 records were identified. After two authors’ independent reviews, 318 records meeting the inclusion criteria were finalized for the systematic review.

For patients with NELMs, the optimal treatment involved resection of the primary tumor alongside liver metastasis resection. In cases of unresectable liver metastases, liver-directed therapies and liver transplantation become viable considerations. Systemic medical therapy proves effective in managing tumor burden and symptoms stemming from NELMs.

The evolving landscape of liver-directed and targeted systemic therapies enhances treatment options for patients with unresectable tumors. Given the intricate nature of NELMs, effective management requires the collaboration of multidisciplinary teams within comprehensive health centers.

Source: americanjournalofsurgery.com/article/S0002-9610(23)00396-3/fulltext