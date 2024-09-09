SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Managing Obesity & Fibromyalgia in Psoriatic Disease

Sep 09, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

  1. Gupta S, et al. Rheumatol Int. 2021;41(2):275-284.
  2. Mease P. Individualizing therapies for psoriatic disease: consideration of comorbidities. IFPA Conference 2024, 27–29 June, Stockholm, Sweden.
  3. Mahil SK, et al. Br J Dermatol. 2019;181(5):946-953.
  4. Green A, et al. Br J Dermatol. 2020;182(3):714-720.
  5. Brikman S, et al. J Rheumatol. 2016;43(9):1749-54.
  6. Mease PJ. Abstract 1218, ACR Convergence 2022, 10–14 November, Philadelphia, USA.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST