Many Americans Wary of Vaccines as Fall Flu, COVID Season Looms: Survey

THURSDAY, Sept. 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) — A lot of Americans are on the fence regarding annual flu and COVID shots, a new survey finds.

More than one-third of those polled (37%) said they’d gotten vaccines in the past but don’t plan to this year, according to results from a nationwide Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center survey.

Just a slight majority — 56% — plan to get the flu shot this fall, researchers found.

Less than half (43%) say they’ll get the updated COVID vaccine.

“We’re at the start of respiratory virus season, when you have the triple threat of flu, COVID-19 and RSV,” said researcher Dr. Nora Colburn, medical director of clinical epidemiology at Ohio State’s Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital.

“Unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation about vaccinations, but the reality is that they are safe and highly effective in preventing serious illness and death,” Colburn added in a university news release. “Older adults, people with certain chronic medical conditions and those who are pregnant are especially at risk during respiratory virus season.”

Everyone age 6 and older is recommended to get the annually updated flu vaccine, and everyone 6 months or older is recommended to get updated COVID vaccines.

RSV vaccines are recommended mainly for seniors, including everyone 75 and older and those 60 to 74 at increased risk of severe disease. Pregnant women also are recommended to get the RSV jab.

“Vaccinations play a critical role in helping to keep individuals and communities healthy,” Colburn said. “Other things you can do is to stay home when sick, avoid those who are sick and wear a mask if you’re not feeling well and going out of your home. All of these things can help prevent you from getting sick and spreading it to others.”

The survey involved 1,006 people who were polled in mid-August.

SOURCE: Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, news release, Sept. 12, 2024

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

