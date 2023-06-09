THURSDAY, June 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Ninety-three and 70 percent of cancer centers are currently experiencing a shortage of carboplatin and cisplatin, respectively, according to a report published June 7 by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN).

Researchers surveyed medical centers to examine carboplatin and cisplatin shortages, including answers from 27 NCCN Member Institutions across the United States.

According to the survey, carboplatin supply has reached a critical stage in the last four weeks. Ninety-three percent of 27 centers reported a shortage of carboplatin. Of 25 centers, 64 percent reported that all patients currently receiving a carboplatin-containing regimen are being treated according to the intended dose and schedule, but mitigation strategies have been developed to allow for switches to equivalent regimens when possible. Only 40 percent of 25 centers reported having received any indication from manufacturers/suppliers as to when carboplatin will be readily available. Overall, 70 percent of 27 centers reported experiencing a shortage of cisplatin, which has been going on for many months although at a less critical level than carboplatin; all patients currently receiving cisplatin-containing regimens are being treated according to the intended dose and schedule. Only 39 percent of 18 centers reported receiving an indication of when cisplatin will be available.

“This is an unacceptable situation,” Robert W. Carlson, M.D., the chief executive officer at NCCN, said in a statement. “We are hearing from oncologists and pharmacists across the country who have to scramble to find appropriate alternatives for treating their patients with cancer right now.”

