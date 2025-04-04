Mast Cell Disorders and Hereditary Alpha Tryptasemia in POTS and EDS

Photo Credit: Meletios

The following is a summary of “Prevalence of Mast Cell Activation Disorders and Hereditary Alpha Tryptasemia Amongst POTS and EDS Patients: A Systematic Review,” published in the April 2025 issue of Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology by Farley et al.

Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) and Ehlers-danlos syndrome (EDS) often co-occur with mast cell activation disorders (MCADs) and Hereditary Alpha Tryptasemia (HAT), but evidence supporting this link is unclear.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to assess MCADs and HAT prevalence in patients with EDS or POTS

They systematically searched MEDLINE (OVID), EMBASE (OVID), Scopus, and Web of Science with a medical librarian’s assistance, focusing on patients with MCAD or HAT and POTS or EDS.

The results showed 200 records screened, 107 excluded by title or abstract, 92 full texts reviewed, and one not retrieved. No studies met the primary criterion of MCAD or HAT with POTS or EDS per pre-specified criteria.

Investigators found no evidence confirming a relationship between MCADs, HAT, POTS, and EDS, but one study suggested a possible association with MCAS. Further research using strict and validated diagnostic criteria was needed to clarify this potential link.

Source: annallergy.org/article/S1081-1206(25)00158-9/abstract