SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

MATTERHORN: Transcatheter Repair Matches Surgery for HF With Secondary Mitral Regurgitation

Sep 13, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

  1. Rudolph V, et al. MATTERHORN – Transcatheter versus surgical mitral valve repair in patients with heart failure and secondary mitral regurgitation. HOTLINE 3, ESC Congress 2024, 30 Aug–02 Sept, London, UK.
  2. Baldus S, et al. N Engl J Med 2024; 31 Aug. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa240873.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST