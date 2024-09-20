SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Maximizing Diagnostic Yield & Safety of Transbronchial Lung Cryobiopsy

Sep 20, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Lachowicz J, et al. A systematic review of procedural and sampling techniques for cryobiopsy in interstitial lung disease. Eur Respir Rev. 2024;33(173):240035. doi:10.1183/16000617.0035-2024

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement