Here are what the editors at HealthDay consider to be the most important developments in Anesthesiology for May 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal articles, as well as the FDA approvals and regulatory changes that are the most likely to affect clinical practice.

9.5 Percent Uninsured in U.S. From January Through June 2019

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A total of 9.5 percent of persons were uninsured from January through June 2019, according to a report published online May 28 by the National Center for Health Statistics.

Abstract/Full Text

Links Found Between Leaders of Medical Associations, Industry

THURSDAY, May 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There are extensive financial relationships between leaders of U.S. professional medical associations and industry, according to a study published online May 27 in The BMJ.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Only One in Four U.S. Hospitals With ICUs Have Tele-ICU Services

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In 2018, half of U.S. hospitals had the capacity to conduct telehealth-based outpatient visits, while only one in four had tele-intensive care unit (tele-ICU) capabilities, according to a research letter published online April 30 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Age, Sex, History of Diabetes Predict Intubation in COVID-19

FRIDAY, May 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Older age, male sex, and history of diabetes are factors predictive of intubation among hospitalized patients with COVID-19, while age and body mass index are associated with time to extubation, according to a study published online May 19 in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

Abstract/Full Text

Some Children With COVID-19 Require Admission, PICU Care

WEDNESDAY, May 20, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Some children with COVID-19 require admission and intensive care, according to a study published online May 11 in The Journal of Pediatrics.

Abstract/Full Text

28 Million-Plus Surgeries Could Be Canceled Due to COVID-19

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Worldwide, more than 28 million elective surgeries could be canceled or postponed during the 12 weeks of peak disruption due to COVID-19, according to a study published online May 12 in the British Journal of Surgery.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Burnout Comparable Between Millennial, Gen X Residents, Fellows

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Millennial and Generation X medical residents and fellows experience similar rates of burnout and have similar levels of empathy, according to a study published online May 5 in Academic Psychiatry.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Spending on Primary Care Continues to Lag in the U.S.

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Spending on inpatient services, specialty care, and prescriptions together accounted for about two-thirds of the increase in total U.S. health care spending from 2002 to 2016, according to a research letter published online May 18 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Most Physicians Have Seen False-Negative COVID-19 Test Results

MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Most physicians believe they have seen false-negative results for a COVID-19 diagnostic test, according to the results of a recent survey.

More Information

Guidance Issued for Acute Large Vessel CVA During COVID-19 Pandemic

THURSDAY, May 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a guidance statement from the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology, published online April 29 in Stroke, recommendations are presented for the management of acute ischemic large vessel occlusion stroke during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Cardio-Obstetrics Team Key to Managing CVD in Pregnancy

THURSDAY, May 7, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A cardio-obstetrics team is essential for management of cardiovascular disease during pregnancy, according to an American Heart Association scientific statement published online May 4 in Circulation.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Early Awake Proning for COVID-19 Improves Oxygen Saturation

MONDAY, May 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In COVID-19 patients, awake early self-proning in the emergency department yields improved oxygen saturation, according to a study published online April 22 in Academic Emergency Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Recommendations Made for PPE Use by HCPs in COVID-19 Care

MONDAY, May 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In guidelines from the Infectious Diseases Society of America, recommendations are presented for personal protective equipment (PPE) use by health care providers (HCP) in caring for suspected or known COVID-19 patients.

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2020 ScoutNews, LLC. All rights reserved.

