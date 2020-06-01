Here are what the editors at HealthDay consider to be the most important developments in Emergency Medicine for May 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal articles, as well as the FDA approvals and regulatory changes that are the most likely to affect clinical practice.

Physician's Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of May 25 to 29, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

VA Slashes Use of Hydroxychloroquine to Treat COVID-19 Patients

FRIDAY, May 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The VA health system has stopped nearly all use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients, Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said at a House hearing on Thursday.

Remdesivir Use Growing Globally in COVID-19 Patients

FRIDAY, May 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Worldwide more physicians are using remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients, according to a survey released May 21 by Sermo, a global health care polling company and social platform for physicians.

Positive RT-PCR Findings Seen After COVID-19 Discharge

FRIDAY, May 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Some patients with COVID-19 have positive reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) results after discharge, according to a research letter published online May 28 in JAMA Network Open.

Five-Day Course of Remdesivir Beneficial in Severe COVID-19

FRIDAY, May 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There seems to be no significant difference between a five- and 10-day course of remdesivir for patients with severe COVID-19 not requiring mechanical ventilation, according to a study published online May 27 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Burden of Severe COVID-19 High in California, Washington State

FRIDAY, May 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For residents of California and Washington with COVID-19, the length of hospital stay and intensive care unit (ICU) admission are high, according to a study published online May 22 in The BMJ.

CV Toxicity Tied to Azithromycin and/or Hydroxychloroquine

THURSDAY, May 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin may have a serious adverse impact on the cardiovascular system, according to a research letter published online May 22 in Circulation.

Links Found Between Leaders of Medical Associations, Industry

THURSDAY, May 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There are extensive financial relationships between leaders of U.S. professional medical associations and industry, according to a study published online May 27 in The BMJ.

Abstract/Full Text

9.5 Percent Uninsured in U.S. From January Through June 2019

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A total of 9.5 percent of persons were uninsured from January through June 2019, according to a report published online May 28 by the National Center for Health Statistics.

Improving Glycemic Control May Also Aid COVID-19 Outcomes

THURSDAY, May 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Insulin infusion helps achieve glycemic targets and may reduce the risk for poor outcomes in patients with hyperglycemia and COVID-19, according to a study published online May 19 in Diabetes Care.

African-Americans More Likely to Be Hospitalized With COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) — African-American patients have an increased likelihood of hospitalization for COVID-19, according to a report published online May 21 in Health Affairs.

U.K. Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19 Are More Often Male

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are more often male and frequently have comorbidities, according to a study published online May 22 in the The BMJ.

Abstract/Full Text

Only One in Four U.S. Hospitals With ICUs Have Tele-ICU Services

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In 2018, half of U.S. hospitals had the capacity to conduct telehealth-based outpatient visits, while only one in four had tele-intensive care unit (tele-ICU) capabilities, according to a research letter published online April 30 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Surgery Not Superior for Closed Displaced Humeral Shaft Fractures

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Internal fixation surgery to treat closed humeral shaft fracture does not significantly improve 12-month outcomes versus nonoperative functional bracing, according to a study published in the May 12 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

WHO Suspends Testing of Hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 Patients

TUESDAY, May 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The World Health Organization has suspended use of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine in a clinical trial of treatments of COVID-19 after a study revealed that patients taking the drug are at increased risk for death and serious heart problems.

Placental Injury Seen in Pregnant Women With SARS-CoV-2

TUESDAY, May 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Higher rates of decidual arteriopathy and other maternal vascular malperfusion features are seen in placentas of women with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), according to a study published online May 22 in the American Journal of Clinical Pathology.

Hydroxychloroquine Plus Macrolides No Benefit in COVID-19

TUESDAY, May 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization, there is no evidence of benefit for use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide, according to a study published online May 22 in The Lancet.

Abstract/Full Text

Adenovirus Type-5 Vectored COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Promise

TUESDAY, May 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A recombinant adenovirus type-5 (Ad5) vectored COVID-19 vaccine is safe, tolerable, and immunogenic, according to a study published online May 22 in The Lancet.

Physician's Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of May 18 to 22, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

U.S. Offers $1.2 Billion to Drug Company for COVID-19 Vaccine Research

FRIDAY, May 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday it would provide up to $1.2 billion to AstraZeneca to develop a potential COVID-19 vaccine from a lab in Oxford, England.

CDC: COVID-19 Not Spread Easily From Contaminated Surfaces

FRIDAY, May 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — COVID-19 spreads swiftly between people but is not easily caught from contaminated surfaces, according to updated information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

U.S. Government Seeks Deal With Private Industry to Boost Supply of Medical Equipment

FRIDAY, May 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In an effort to prevent the United States from again struggling to have enough medical supplies in a pandemic, the federal government is seeking to make a five-year deal with U.S. manufacturers.

AP News Article

Age, Sex, History of Diabetes Predict Intubation in COVID-19

FRIDAY, May 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Older age, male sex, and history of diabetes are factors predictive of intubation among hospitalized patients with COVID-19, while age and body mass index are associated with time to extubation, according to a study published online May 19 in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

Incidence of AMI Hospitalization Down During COVID-19

FRIDAY, May 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In Northern California, the incidence of hospitalization for acute myocardial infarction decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic period, according to a letter to the editor published online May 19 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

ED Chest X-Ray Score Predicts COVID-19 Outcomes in Adults <50

FRIDAY, May 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A chest X-ray (CXR) severity score can predict outcomes among young and middle-aged adults with COVID-19 on presentation to the emergency department, according to a study published online May 14 in Radiology.

Cardiac Decompensation Seen in Children Following COVID-19

FRIDAY, May 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Children may experience acute cardiac decompensation due to a severe inflammatory state (multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children or MIS-C) following infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), according to a study published online May 17 in Circulation.

Rate of Stroke Low in Hospitalized Patients With COVID-19

THURSDAY, May 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The rate of imaging-confirmed stroke is low in hospitalized patients with COVID-19, but mortality is higher than in contemporary controls without COVID-19 and historical controls, according to a study published online May 20 in Stroke.

Convalescent Plasma Trial for COVID-19 Patients Underway at NYU Langone

THURSDAY, May 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Researchers at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine are conducting a phase II clinical trial to determine the efficacy of convalescent plasma in hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Corita R. Grudzen, M.D., vice chair for research in the Ronald O. Perelman Department of Emergency Medicine at NYU Langone Health, wrote the study protocol and recently spoke with HealthDay Live! about the trial.

CDC Says Test All Newborns of Mothers With Confirmed, Suspected COVID-19

THURSDAY, May 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — All babies born to women with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 should be tested, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines issued Wednesday.

CDC: Live Poultry Linked to Salmonella Cases in 28 States

THURSDAY, May 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Live poultry, such as chicks and ducklings, in backyard flocks have caused Salmonella infections that have sickened 97 people in 28 states, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

One-Year Mortality High Following ED Visit for Overdose

THURSDAY, May 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Emergency department patients with nonfatal opioid or sedative/hypnotic drug overdose have exceptionally high risks for death in the following year, according to a study published online May 7 in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

Clinical Performance of SARS-COV-2 Antibody Tests Varies

THURSDAY, May 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The diagnostic specificity of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) serologic assays varies, and sensitivity is poor during the first 14 days of symptoms, according to a study published online May 13 in Clinical Chemistry.

Factors Linked to COVID-19 In-Hospital Mortality ID’d in NYC

THURSDAY, May 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Factors associated with in-hospital mortality include older age, chronic cardiac disease, and chronic pulmonary disease in a cohort of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in New York City, according to a study published online May 19 in The Lancet.

Abstract/Full Text

Asthma Tied to Longer COVID-19 Intubation Time

THURSDAY, May 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Among COVID-19 patients who develop severe respiratory symptoms requiring intubation, asthma is associated with a significantly longer intubation time, according to a study published online May 14 in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice.

Deaths From Alcohol, Drugs, Suicide Topped 150,000 in 2018

THURSDAY, May 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In 2018, opioid overdose deaths declined, but deaths involving alcohol, suicide, synthetic opioids, and other psychostimulants rose, according to a brief released May 21 by the Trust for America’s Health and the Well Being Trust.

Some Children With COVID-19 Require Admission, PICU Care

WEDNESDAY, May 20, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Some children with COVID-19 require admission and intensive care, according to a study published online May 11 in The Journal of Pediatrics.

Review Highlights Neuropsychiatric Presentations of COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, May 20, 2020 (HealthDay News) — COVID-19 may cause delirium in some patients, according to a review published online May 18 in The Lancet Psychiatry.

Abstract/Full Text

Odds of Pulmonary Embolism Up for Obese COVID-19 Patients

WEDNESDAY, May 20, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patients with COVID-19 with a body mass index (BMI) >30 kg/m² have increased odds of developing pulmonary embolism (PE), according to a research letter published online May 14 in Radiology.

Age, CRP Up Risk for Mortality in Diabetes With COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, May 20, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with diabetes and COVID-19, risk factors for mortality include older age and elevated C-reactive protein, and insulin usage is associated with poor prognosis, according to a study published online May 14 in Diabetes Care.

Obesity Tied to Increased Risk for Progression to Severe COVID-19

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Obesity is associated with a significantly increased risk for progression to severe COVID-19, according to a study published online May 14 in Diabetes Care.

Mental Health Symptoms Up for Medics Dealing With COVID-19

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The scores for mental health symptoms in medical personnel responding to COVID-19 pneumonia are generally higher than the norm in China, according to a study published online May 19 in PLOS ONE.

15 Percent of Pregnant Women With COVID-19 Experience Severe Disease

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Fifteen percent of pregnant women with COVID-19 have severe disease, according to a case series published online May 18 in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Factors ID’d for Positive SARS-CoV-2 Test Result in Primary Care

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Sociodemographic factors associated with the risk for a positive severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) test result include deprivation, population density, and ethnicity, according to a study published online May 15 in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Abstract/Full Text

Hydroxychloroquine Does Not Improve COVID-19 Pneumonia Outcomes

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Hydroxychloroquine does not improve outcomes in COVID-19, according to two studies published online May 14 in The BMJ.

Spending on Primary Care Continues to Lag in the U.S.

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Spending on inpatient services, specialty care, and prescriptions together accounted for about two-thirds of the increase in total U.S. health care spending from 2002 to 2016, according to a research letter published online May 18 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Burnout Comparable Between Millennial, Gen X Residents, Fellows

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Millennial and Generation X medical residents and fellows experience similar rates of burnout and have similar levels of empathy, according to a study published online May 5 in Academic Psychiatry.

Social Distancing Policies Reduced COVID-19 Growth Rate

MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The impact of four widely adopted social distancing policies reduced the daily growth rate of COVID-19 across U.S. counties, according to a report published online May 14 in Health Affairs.

Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Appears Safe, Triggers Immune Response

MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — An experimental vaccine against COVID-19 appears to be safe and to trigger an immune response, according to results of the first human clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hydroxychloroquine No Aid for COVID-19-Related Mortality

MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, or both is not associated with improvements in in-hospital mortality, according to a study published online May 11 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Use of Imaging to Assess Stroke Down in Early COVID-19 Epoch

MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — From a prepandemic to early-pandemic epoch, there was a decrease in the use of imaging for the evaluation of stroke, according to a research letter published online May 8 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Most Physicians Have Seen False-Negative COVID-19 Test Results

MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Most physicians believe they have seen false-negative results for a COVID-19 diagnostic test, according to the results of a recent survey.

Cough May Not Appear in Young Children With COVID-19

MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Young children with COVID-19 may not present with respiratory symptoms, according to a case report published online May 12 in Frontiers in Pediatrics.

Physician's Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of May 11 to 15, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

NIH Launches Trial of Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin for COVID-19

FRIDAY, May 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) announced it is sponsoring a phase 2b clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin in preventing hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

COVID-19 Cases Increased More Rapidly With No Stay-at-Home Order in Iowa

FRIDAY, May 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — COVID-19 cases increased more quickly in border counties in Iowa and more slowly in border counties in Illinois following enactment of a stay-at-home order in Illinois, according to a study published online May 15 in JAMA Network Open.

NIH: Large-Scale Testing of Some COVID-19 Vaccines Could Start in July

FRIDAY, May 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A number of COVID-19 vaccines under development “look pretty promising” and one or two could be ready for large-scale testing by July, the director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health says.

Distracted Driving Laws Tied to Fewer Teen Crash Fatalities

FRIDAY, May 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Distracted driving laws within the United States help reduce fatalities for teenagers, according to a study published online May 15 in Pediatrics.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Interferon-α2b May Shorten Viral Shedding Duration in COVID-19

FRIDAY, May 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Interferon (IFN)-α2b therapy seems to shorten the duration of viral shedding in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to a study published online May 15 in Frontiers in Immunology.

ACP Advises Against Chloroquine, Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19

FRIDAY, May 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a special article from the American College of Physicians (ACP), published online May 13 in the Annals of Internal Medicine, practice points are presented to guide the use of chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine in the setting of COVID-19.

Opt-Out Universal Hep C Screening in Emergency Dept Is Useful

THURSDAY, May 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Emergency department opt-out universal hepatitis C virus (HCV) screening can identify a large number of unrecognized HCV infections, including among those born after 1965, according to research published in the May 15 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Kawasaki-Like Disease Incidence Up After Start of SARS-CoV-2

THURSDAY, May 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The incidence of Kawasaki-like disease increased after the start of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic in the Bergamo province of Italy, according to a study published online May 13 in The Lancet.

Abstract/Full Text

Cannabis Smoking May Increase Risk for Fungal Infection

THURSDAY, May 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The likelihood of having a fungal infection was increased in association with cannabis use in 2016, according to a study published online May 13 in Emerging Infectious Diseases, a publication of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID-19 Fatality Rate High for Heart Transplant Recipients

THURSDAY, May 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Heart transplant (HT) recipients with COVID-19 infection have a case fatality rate of 25 percent, according to a study published online May 13 in JAMA Cardiology.

Meta-Analysis Links Smoking to COVID-19 Disease Progression

THURSDAY, May 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Smokers have an increased likelihood of COVID-19 disease progression, according to research published online May 13 in Nicotine & Tobacco Research.

Guidance Issued for Acute Large Vessel CVA During COVID-19 Pandemic

THURSDAY, May 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a guidance statement from the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology, published online April 29 in Stroke, recommendations are presented for the management of acute ischemic large vessel occlusion stroke during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bowel Abnormalities Described in Inpatients With COVID-19

THURSDAY, May 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Bowel abnormalities have been identified on abdominal imaging of some inpatients with COVID-19, according to a study published online May 11 in Radiology.

Plan in Place to Up Production of Prefilled Syringes for Future COVID-19 Vaccine

WEDNESDAY, May 13, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A deal for hundreds of millions of syringes that could be used to quickly administer a possible vaccine against COVID-19 has been reached between the U.S. government and a private company.

Doctors Should Watch for Pediatric Inflammatory Syndrome With COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, May 13, 2020 (HealthDay News) — American physicians should watch for a dangerous inflammatory syndrome in children that may be linked to COVID-19 infection, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in an alert.

Addition of Zinc May Benefit Some Being Treated for COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, May 13, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For hospitalized patients with COVID-19, the addition of zinc sulfate to hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin may improve some outcomes, according to a study not yet peer reviewed and posted on medRxiv.org.

Risk Score May Predict Critical Illness at COVID-19 Admission

TUESDAY, May 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A risk score based on 10 factors can predict the risk for developing critical illness at COVID-19 admission, according to a study published online May 12 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Doctors Without Borders Team Sent to Navajo Nation to Fight COVID-19

TUESDAY, May 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Doctors Without Borders has sent a nine-person team to the Navajo Nation in the Southwestern United States as it struggles with a COVID-19 crisis.

Olfactory Dysfunction Most Often Occurs by Third Day of COVID-19

TUESDAY, May 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Olfactory dysfunction (OD) occurs commonly, severely, and early in COVID-19 infection, according to a study published online May 5 in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

For Those With Heart Failure, ACE2 Concentrations Up in Men

TUESDAY, May 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Among patients with heart failure, men have higher plasma concentrations of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), while neither use of angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors nor angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) are associated with increased plasma ACE2 concentrations, according to a study published online May 10 in the European Heart Journal.

Established ARDS Therapy Aids Many Critically Ill With COVID-19

TUESDAY, May 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Many critically ill patients with COVID-19 respiratory failure managed with mechanical ventilation and established acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) protocols survive, according to a letter to the editor published online April 29 in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

Severe Illness Reported in Some Children With COVID-19

TUESDAY, May 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Severe illness from COVID-19 infection occurs in some children, most of whom have significant preexisting comorbidities, according to a study published online May 11 in JAMA Pediatrics.

Crude Link ID’d for Vitamin D Levels, COVID-19 Cases, Death

TUESDAY, May 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There is a crude correlation between vitamin D levels and the number of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 mortality, according to a study published online May 6 in Aging Clinical and Experimental Research.

More Head Impacts Up Risk for Death in NFL Players

MONDAY, May 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — An increase in repetitive head impacts is associated with an increased hazard of death among National Football League (NFL) players, according to a study published online May 11 in JAMA Network Open.

Hydroxychloroquine Has No Impact on Outcomes in COVID-19

MONDAY, May 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Hydroxychloroquine is not associated with an increased or decreased risk for intubation or death among patients with COVID-19 admitted to the hospital, according to a study published online May 7 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Anakinra May Reduce Systemic Inflammation in COVID-19

MONDAY, May 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — High-dose anakinra, a recombinant interleukin-1 (IL-1) receptor antagonist, is associated with improved clinical outcomes for patients with COVID-19, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and hyperinflammation, according to a study published online May 7 in The Lancet Rheumatology.

Abstract/Full Text

Epidemic Growth of COVID-19 Not Linked to Latitude, Temperature

MONDAY, May 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For COVID-19, epidemic growth is not associated with latitude and temperature or with absolute humidity, according to a study published online May 8 in CMAJ, the journal of the Canadian Medical Association.

2007 to 2016 Saw Increase in Peds ED Visits for Mental Health

MONDAY, May 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — From 2007 to 2016, pediatric emergency department visits remained stable, but visits for all mental health disorders increased 60 percent, according to a study published online May 11 in Pediatrics.

Abstract/Full Text

Triple Antiviral Therapy Promising for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19

MONDAY, May 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with COVID-19, early triple antiviral therapy (lopinavir-ritonavir, ribavirin, and interferon beta-1b) is better than lopinavir-ritonavir for reducing the time to providing a nasopharyngeal swab negative for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, according to a study published online May 8 in The Lancet.

Abstract/Full Text

ACR Issues Statement on Return of Routine Radiology Services

MONDAY, May 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In an American College of Radiology statement, published online May 6 in the Journal of the American College of Radiology, recommendations are presented for re-engagement of routine radiology care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Physician's Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of May 4 to 8, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

FDA Slashes Number of Approved Chinese Makers of N95 Masks

FRIDAY, May 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The number of mask makers in China approved to make N95-type masks for U.S. health care workers was slashed from 80 to 14 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday.

Symptomatic COVID-19 Infection Fatality Rate 1.3 Percent in U.S.

FRIDAY, May 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The overall infection fatality rate (IFR) among symptomatic COVID-19 cases (IFR-S) in the United States is estimated at 1.3 percent, according to a report published online May 7 in Health Affairs.

Most Jurisdictions Report COVID-19 in Correctional Facilities

FRIDAY, May 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — At least one laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case has been reported in correctional and detention facilities in 86 percent of 54 state and territorial health department jurisdictions, according to research published in the May 6 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Deaths of Despair Likely to Increase During Pandemic

FRIDAY, May 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Up to 75,000 more people could die from drug or alcohol misuse and suicide during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released May 8 by the Well Being Trust (WBT) and the Robert Graham Center for Policy Studies in Family Medicine and Primary Care.

Risk for SARS-CoV-2 Lower for Prostate Cancer Patients on ADT

FRIDAY, May 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Among prostate cancer patients, those receiving androgen-deprivation therapy (ADT) versus other treatments have a lower risk for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, according to a study published online May 6 in the Annals of Oncology.

ACE Inhibitor/ARB Use Not Tied to COVID-19 Test Positivity

FRIDAY, May 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor (ACEI) and/or angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) use is not associated with COVID-19 test positivity, according to a study published online May 5 in JAMA Cardiology.

Abstract/Full Text

Previous Pregnancy Complication Ups Risk for Preterm Delivery

FRIDAY, May 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Risk for preterm delivery is higher in pregnant women who have experienced preeclampsia, placental abruption, stillbirth, neonatal death, or small for gestational age in a term first pregnancy, according to a study published online April 29 in The BMJ.

Incidence of Psych Morbidity Up With Spinal Cord Injury

FRIDAY, May 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Adults with traumatic spinal cord injuries (SCIs) have an increased incidence of psychological morbidities and multimorbidity, according to a study published in the May issue of Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

Death and Disability From Stroke Down in United Kingdom

FRIDAY, May 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The risk for death and disability after a stroke fell significantly between 2000 and 2015 in the United Kingdom, according to a study recently published in PLOS Medicine.

Doubt Cast on Notion That New Strain of COVID-19 Is More Infectious

THURSDAY, May 7, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A new study suggesting that COVID-19 has mutated to become even more infectious should be viewed with skepticism, former U.S. Food and Drug Administration head Scott Gottlieb, M.D., said Wednesday.

New York State Reports Cases of Pediatric Inflammatory Syndrome Tied to COVID-19

THURSDAY, May 7, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The New York State Department of Health issued an advisory on May 6 regarding cases of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome potentially associated with COVID-19.

More Information

Anticoagulation May Improve Outcomes in COVID-19 Patients

THURSDAY, May 7, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients hospitalized with COVID-19, systematic anticoagulation (AC) may be associated with improved outcomes, according to a research letter published online May 6 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Endovascular Thrombectomy Alone Noninferior in Ischemic Stroke

THURSDAY, May 7, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Endovascular thrombectomy alone is noninferior to endovascular thrombectomy preceded by intravenous alteplase for patients with acute ischemic stroke from large-vessel occlusion, according to a study published online May 6 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

GI Symptoms Seen in Less Than 10 Percent of COVID-19 Patients

THURSDAY, May 7, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms are seen in less than 10 percent of patients with COVID-19, according to a meta-analysis published online May 4 in Gastroenterology.

Human Trials of Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Begin in U.S.

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Human trials on an experimental COVID-19 vaccine began in the United States on Monday, Pfizer and the German pharmaceutical company BioNTech said.

New Coronavirus Strain More Contagious, Scientists Say

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A new, mutated strain of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has become dominant and appears to be more contagious than the strain that spread during the early stages of the pandemic, scientists report.

Health Care Workers at Risk From Mental Burden of COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Health care workers and younger people have an increased risk for a psychological impact from COVID-19, according to a study published online April 14 in Psychology, Health & Medicine.

Guideline Issued for Nonsevere, Severe COVID-19 Therapy

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In an evidence-based guideline developed by an international team of physicians, pharmacists, researchers, and patients, published online April 29 in CMAJ, the journal of the Canadian Medical Association, recommendations are presented for the treatment of COVID-19.

ACE Inhibitors, ARBs Not Linked to In-Hospital COVID-19 Death

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Age and underlying cardiovascular disease are associated with in-hospital mortality in COVID-19, according to a study published online May 1 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Well-Controlled Blood Glucose May Improve COVID-19 Outcomes

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with COVID-19 and type 2 diabetes (T2D), well-controlled blood glucose (BG) is associated with lower mortality during hospitalization, according to a study published online May 1 in Cell Metabolism.

Lawnmower Injuries More Common in Children From Rural Areas

TUESDAY, May 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — From 2005 to 2017, 1,302 lawnmower injuries were identified in the United States, with higher rates in rural areas, according to a study published in the May 1 issue of the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Average of 11 Work Days Lost Due to Injury Per Person in U.S.

TUESDAY, May 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Nonfatal injuries are costly, with a per-person average of approximately 11 lost work days and a value of $1,560 per year in the United States, according to a study published online May 4 in Injury Prevention.

Race and Income Influence Risk for Severe COVID-19

TUESDAY, May 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Race and income influence the risk for severe illness from COVID-19, according to a study published online April 28 in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

Variation Seen in COVID-19 Tests, Hospitalization, Deaths Across NYC

TUESDAY, May 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There is considerable variation in the rates of COVID-19 testing, hospitalization, and deaths across New York City boroughs, according to a research letter published online April 29 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrests Increased in Italy in 2020

TUESDAY, May 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The incidence of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest was strongly associated with the cumulative incidence of COVID-19 in 2020 in Lombardy, Italy, according to a research letter published online April 29 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

More Rural Stroke Patients Now Treated at Certified Stroke Centers

TUESDAY, May 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In the last decade, there has been a shift toward care in certified stroke centers for rural residents with acute ischemic stroke and transient ischemic attack, according to a study published online May 4 in JAMA Neurology.

PPE With More Coverage Ups Protection, but Harder to Don, Doff

TUESDAY, May 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Covering more of the body leads to better protection for health care workers against contamination, but greater coverage is usually associated with increased difficulty in putting on and removing personal protective equipment (PPE), according to a review published online April 15 in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews.

With Many States Reopening, COVID-19 Testing Levels Still Too Low

MONDAY, May 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A new analysis shows inadequate levels of testing for COVID-19 in 60 percent of states, many of which are actively reopening after weeks of lockdown.

Early Awake Proning for COVID-19 Improves Oxygen Saturation

MONDAY, May 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In COVID-19 patients, awake early self-proning in the emergency department yields improved oxygen saturation, according to a study published online April 22 in Academic Emergency Medicine.

Patients With Cancer Seem More Vulnerable to COVID-19

MONDAY, May 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patients with cancer seem to be more vulnerable to COVID-19 and have higher risks for severe outcomes, according to a study published online April 28 in Cancer Discovery.

Recommendations Made for PPE Use by HCPs in COVID-19 Care

MONDAY, May 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In guidelines from the Infectious Diseases Society of America, recommendations are presented for personal protective equipment (PPE) use by health care providers (HCP) in caring for suspected or known COVID-19 patients.

Posttraumatic Stress Symptoms Seen in China After COVID-19

MONDAY, May 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Nearly one in 10 people in parts of China hit hardest by COVID-19 report posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS), according to a study published in the May issue of Psychiatry Research.

Physician's Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of April 27 to May 1, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

FDA Issues Emergency Use Authorization for Remdesivir

FRIDAY, May 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for remdesivir to treat hospitalized patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, the agency announced Friday.

Contact Tracing Can Cut Time to Case Isolation in SARS-CoV-2

FRIDAY, May 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Contact tracing can reduce the time to case isolation of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), according to a study published online April 27 in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Fear of COVID-19 Keeping Adults From Emergency Care

FRIDAY, May 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Adults are avoiding emergency medical care for fear of catching COVID-19, according to a poll released April 28 by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP).

RV Strain on Echocardiogram May ID High-Risk COVID-19 Patients

FRIDAY, May 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Right ventricular longitudinal strain (RVLS) is a predictor of mortality in patients with COVID-19, according to a study published online April 28 in JACC: Cardiovascular Imaging.

Black Patients Overrepresented in Hospitalized COVID-19 Cohort

FRIDAY, May 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a cohort of hospitalized adults with COVID-19, black patients have a similar probability of receiving invasive mechanical ventilation or dying compared with nonblack patients, but they are disproportionately represented among hospitalized patients, according to a study published online April 29 in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Incidence of Enteric Infections Due to Pathogens Up or Stable

FRIDAY, May 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In 2019, the incidence of enteric infections caused by eight pathogens increased or remained stable, according to a study published May 1 in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Anosmia in COVID-19 Linked to Lower Risk for Admission

FRIDAY, May 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with COVID-19, anosmia is strongly associated with a reduced likelihood of being admitted to the hospital, according to a study published online April 24 in the International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology.

