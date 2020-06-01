Here are what the editors at HealthDay consider to be the most important developments in Otolaryngology for May 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal articles, as well as the FDA approvals and regulatory changes that are the most likely to affect clinical practice.

9.5 Percent Uninsured in U.S. From January Through June 2019

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A total of 9.5 percent of persons were uninsured from January through June 2019, according to a report published online May 28 by the National Center for Health Statistics.

Links Found Between Leaders of Medical Associations, Industry

THURSDAY, May 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There are extensive financial relationships between leaders of U.S. professional medical associations and industry, according to a study published online May 27 in The BMJ.

Only One in Four U.S. Hospitals With ICUs Have Tele-ICU Services

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In 2018, half of U.S. hospitals had the capacity to conduct telehealth-based outpatient visits, while only one in four had tele-intensive care unit (tele-ICU) capabilities, according to a research letter published online April 30 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Age, Sex, History of Diabetes Predict Intubation in COVID-19

FRIDAY, May 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Older age, male sex, and history of diabetes are factors predictive of intubation among hospitalized patients with COVID-19, while age and body mass index are associated with time to extubation, according to a study published online May 19 in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

28 Million-Plus Surgeries Could Be Canceled Due to COVID-19

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Worldwide, more than 28 million elective surgeries could be canceled or postponed during the 12 weeks of peak disruption due to COVID-19, according to a study published online May 12 in the British Journal of Surgery.

Burnout Comparable Between Millennial, Gen X Residents, Fellows

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Millennial and Generation X medical residents and fellows experience similar rates of burnout and have similar levels of empathy, according to a study published online May 5 in Academic Psychiatry.

Spending on Primary Care Continues to Lag in the U.S.

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Spending on inpatient services, specialty care, and prescriptions together accounted for about two-thirds of the increase in total U.S. health care spending from 2002 to 2016, according to a research letter published online May 18 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Most Physicians Have Seen False-Negative COVID-19 Test Results

MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Most physicians believe they have seen false-negative results for a COVID-19 diagnostic test, according to the results of a recent survey.

Sickness Presenteeism Common With Influenza-Like Illness

WEDNESDAY, May 13, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Most health care workers (HCWs) and non-HCWs continue to work when sick with influenza-like illness (ILI), according to a study published online May 13 in PLOS ONE.

Olfactory Dysfunction Most Often Occurs by Third Day of COVID-19

TUESDAY, May 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Olfactory dysfunction (OD) occurs commonly, severely, and early in COVID-19 infection, according to a study published online May 5 in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

Anosmia in COVID-19 Linked to Lower Risk for Admission

FRIDAY, May 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with COVID-19, anosmia is strongly associated with a reduced likelihood of being admitted to the hospital, according to a study published online April 24 in the International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology.

