Large U.S. Pharmacy Chains Played Role in Opioid Crisis, Lawsuit Claims

THURSDAY, May 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Large pharmacy chains, including CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Giant Eagle, and those operated by Walmart, played a role in the U.S. opioid epidemic, alleges a lawsuit filed in federal court in Cleveland by two Ohio counties.

Links Found Between Leaders of Medical Associations, Industry

THURSDAY, May 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There are extensive financial relationships between leaders of U.S. professional medical associations and industry, according to a study published online May 27 in The BMJ.

9.5 Percent Uninsured in U.S. From January Through June 2019

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A total of 9.5 percent of persons were uninsured from January through June 2019, according to a report published online May 28 by the National Center for Health Statistics.

Only One in Four U.S. Hospitals With ICUs Have Tele-ICU Services

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In 2018, half of U.S. hospitals had the capacity to conduct telehealth-based outpatient visits, while only one in four had tele-intensive care unit (tele-ICU) capabilities, according to a research letter published online April 30 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Biomechanical Footwear May Aid Knee Osteoarthritis Outcomes

FRIDAY, May 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Use of biomechanical footwear is associated with an improvement in pain among patients with knee osteoarthritis at 24 weeks of follow-up, although the improvements are of uncertain clinical importance, according to a study published in the May 12 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

One-Year Mortality High Following ED Visit for Overdose

THURSDAY, May 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Emergency department patients with nonfatal opioid or sedative/hypnotic drug overdose have exceptionally high risks for death in the following year, according to a study published online May 7 in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

Burnout Comparable Between Millennial, Gen X Residents, Fellows

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Millennial and Generation X medical residents and fellows experience similar rates of burnout and have similar levels of empathy, according to a study published online May 5 in Academic Psychiatry.

Spending on Primary Care Continues to Lag in the U.S.

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Spending on inpatient services, specialty care, and prescriptions together accounted for about two-thirds of the increase in total U.S. health care spending from 2002 to 2016, according to a research letter published online May 18 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Most Physicians Have Seen False-Negative COVID-19 Test Results

MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Most physicians believe they have seen false-negative results for a COVID-19 diagnostic test, according to the results of a recent survey.

Opioid-Related Deaths Less Likely Among Cancer Patients

FRIDAY, May 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Opioid-related deaths in the cancer population are much rarer than in the general population, according to a research letter published online May 7 in JAMA Oncology.

Cannabis Smoking May Increase Risk for Fungal Infection

THURSDAY, May 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The likelihood of having a fungal infection was increased in association with cannabis use in 2016, according to a study published online May 13 in Emerging Infectious Diseases, a publication of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Burden of Osteoarthritis Increasing in Most Countries

WEDNESDAY, May 13, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The burden of osteoarthritis (OA) is increasing in most countries, according to a study published online May 12 in Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases.

Long-Term Physical Activity Not Tied to Knee Arthritis

FRIDAY, May 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There is no association between long-term strenuous physical activity participation and incident radiographic knee osteoarthritis (KOA), according to a study published online May 4 in JAMA Network Open.

Yoga + Medical Care Better for Episodic Migraines

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Yoga plus medical care is better than medical therapy alone for the treatment of episodic migraines, according to a study published online May 6 in Neurology.

