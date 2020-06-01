Here are what the editors at HealthDay consider to be the most important developments in Pharmacy for May 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal articles, as well as the FDA approvals and regulatory changes that are the most likely to affect clinical practice.

Metformin Recalled Due to Potential Cancer-Causing Chemical

FRIDAY, May 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A recall of the widely used diabetes drug metformin was announced by drug maker Apotex due to possible high levels of N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which is believed to cause cancer in people.

More Information

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of May 25 to 29, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

VA Slashes Use of Hydroxychloroquine to Treat COVID-19 Patients

FRIDAY, May 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The VA health system has stopped nearly all use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients, Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said at a House hearing on Thursday.

AP News Article

Remdesivir Use Growing Globally in COVID-19 Patients

FRIDAY, May 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Worldwide more physicians are using remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients, according to a survey released May 21 by Sermo, a global health care polling company and social platform for physicians.

More Information

Outcomes Equal for AYA Hodgkin Therapy at Peds, Adult Centers

FRIDAY, May 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For adolescent and young adult (AYA) patients with Hodgkin lymphoma (HL), treatment strategies differ, but outcomes are equivalent with treatment at pediatric and adult centers, according to a study published online May 22 in Cancer Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Five-Day Course of Remdesivir Beneficial in Severe COVID-19

FRIDAY, May 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There seems to be no significant difference between a five- and 10-day course of remdesivir for patients with severe COVID-19 not requiring mechanical ventilation, according to a study published online May 27 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Large U.S. Pharmacy Chains Played Role in Opioid Crisis, Lawsuit Claims

THURSDAY, May 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Large pharmacy chains, including CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Giant Eagle, and those operated by Walmart, played a role in the U.S. opioid epidemic, alleges a lawsuit filed in federal court in Cleveland by two Ohio counties.

The New York Times Article

CDC: Coronavirus Antibody Tests Still Not Accurate Enough

THURSDAY, May 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Coronavirus antibody test results may not be accurate enough to help guide decisions about whether to allow large groups of people to gather at work, schools, dormitories, correctional facilities, and other locations, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

CBS News Article

More Information: CDC

9.5 Percent Uninsured in U.S. From January Through June 2019

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A total of 9.5 percent of persons were uninsured from January through June 2019, according to a report published online May 28 by the National Center for Health Statistics.

Abstract/Full Text

Risk for Later Invasive Breast Cancer Up for Women With DCIS

THURSDAY, May 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Women with screening-detected ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) have increased long-term risks for invasive breast cancer and breast cancer death, according to a study published online May 27 in The BMJ.

Abstract/Full Text

CV Toxicity Tied to Azithromycin and/or Hydroxychloroquine

THURSDAY, May 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin may have a serious adverse impact on the cardiovascular system, according to a research letter published online May 22 in Circulation.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Disease-Modifying Drug Regimen May Offer Benefit in Heart Failure

THURSDAY, May 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The treatment effects of early comprehensive disease-modifying pharmacological therapy are considerable for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), according to a study published online May 21 in The Lancet.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

Improving Glycemic Control May Also Aid COVID-19 Outcomes

THURSDAY, May 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Insulin infusion helps achieve glycemic targets and may reduce the risk for poor outcomes in patients with hyperglycemia and COVID-19, according to a study published online May 19 in Diabetes Care.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Benzodiazepines, Codispensed Opioids Common in Hemodialysis

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patients initiating hemodialysis often are prescribed opioids and short-acting benzodiazepines, which are associated with increased mortality risk, according to a study published online May 26 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

New Medicare Benefit Would Limit Insulin Copays to $35 a Month

TUESDAY, May 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Reacting to skyrocketing prices for insulin, the Trump Administration announced on Tuesday a new benefit that would limit Medicare recipients’ copays for insulin to a maximum of $35 a month and save them about $446 a year if they have prescription plans that offer the benefit.

AP News Article

WHO Suspends Testing of Hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 Patients

TUESDAY, May 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The World Health Organization has suspended use of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine in a clinical trial of treatments of COVID-19 after a study revealed that patients taking the drug are at increased risk for death and serious heart problems.

AP News Article

Remdesivir Beats Placebo for Time to COVID-19 Recovery

TUESDAY, May 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For adults hospitalized with COVID-19 with lower respiratory tract infection, time to recovery is shorter with remdesivir than placebo, according to a study published online May 22 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Adenovirus Type-5 Vectored COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Promise

TUESDAY, May 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A recombinant adenovirus type-5 (Ad5) vectored COVID-19 vaccine is safe, tolerable, and immunogenic, according to a study published online May 22 in The Lancet.

Abstract/Full Text

Hydroxychloroquine Plus Macrolides No Benefit in COVID-19

TUESDAY, May 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization, there is no evidence of benefit for use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide, according to a study published online May 22 in The Lancet.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Platinum Therapy May Up Survival in Pancreatic Cancer With DNA Repair Defects

TUESDAY, May 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with advanced-stage pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), those with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) have improved survival with first-line (1L) platinum treatment, according to a study published online May 22 in Clinical Cancer Research.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of May 18 to 22, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

U.S. Offers $1.2 Billion to Drug Company for COVID-19 Vaccine Research

FRIDAY, May 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday it would provide up to $1.2 billion to AstraZeneca to develop a potential COVID-19 vaccine from a lab in Oxford, England.

The New York Times Article

Antiobesity Meds May Curb Weight Regain After RYGB

FRIDAY, May 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The antiobesity medications (AOMs) phentermine and topiramate may help mitigate weight regain (WR) after Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) surgery, according to a study published online May 22 in Obesity.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

Updated Guidelines Issued for Management of Diverticulitis

FRIDAY, May 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In clinical practice guidelines from the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons, published in the June issue of Diseases of the Colon & Rectum, updated recommendations are presented for the management of diverticulitis.

Abstract/Full Text

One-Year Mortality High Following ED Visit for Overdose

THURSDAY, May 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Emergency department patients with nonfatal opioid or sedative/hypnotic drug overdose have exceptionally high risks for death in the following year, according to a study published online May 7 in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

ACR Updates Guideline for Management of Gout

THURSDAY, May 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In an updated American College of Rheumatology guideline, published online May 11 in Arthritis Care & Research, recommendations are presented for the management of gout.

Abstract/Full Text

Melanoma Risk From Biologic Therapy Remains Uncertain

THURSDAY, May 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Clinically important increases in melanoma risk in patients treated with biologic therapy for common inflammatory diseases cannot be ruled out based on current evidence, according to a review published online May 20 in JAMA Dermatology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Musculoskeletal Malformations Up With Fluconazole in Pregnancy

THURSDAY, May 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Use of oral fluconazole for treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis in the first trimester of pregnancy is associated with musculoskeletal malformations, but not with oral clefts or conotruncal malformations, according to a study published online May 20 in The BMJ.

Abstract/Full Text

Decrease Seen in Child Vaccination Coverage During COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, May 20, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There has been a decrease in child vaccination coverage in almost all milestone age cohorts during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research published in the May 18 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text

Sales of Johnson’s Baby Powder Halted in U.S., Canada

WEDNESDAY, May 20, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Lawsuits claiming that talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder has caused cancer have led to a plunge in sales in the United States and Canada, so Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday it is ending sales of the product in those two countries.

AP News Article

Sex Differences ID’d in Prescription of Cardiovascular Meds

WEDNESDAY, May 20, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients at high risk for or with established cardiovascular disease in primary care, sex differences exist in the prescription of cardiovascular medications, according to a review published online May 20 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Abstract/Full Text

Age, CRP Up Risk for Mortality in Diabetes With COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, May 20, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with diabetes and COVID-19, risk factors for mortality include older age and elevated C-reactive protein, and insulin usage is associated with poor prognosis, according to a study published online May 14 in Diabetes Care.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Global Practice Guidelines Issued by International Society of Hypertension

WEDNESDAY, May 20, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In International Society of Hypertension practice guidelines, published in the June issues of Hypertension and the Journal of Hypertension, recommendations are presented for the management of hypertension in adults aged 18 years and older.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Spending on Primary Care Continues to Lag in the U.S.

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Spending on inpatient services, specialty care, and prescriptions together accounted for about two-thirds of the increase in total U.S. health care spending from 2002 to 2016, according to a research letter published online May 18 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Corticosteroids for IBD May Up Risk for Severe COVID-19

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and COVID-19, risk factors for severe disease include increasing age, comorbidities, and systemic corticosteroids, according to a study published online May 18 in Gastroenterology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Hydroxychloroquine Does Not Improve COVID-19 Pneumonia Outcomes

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Hydroxychloroquine does not improve outcomes in COVID-19, according to two studies published online May 14 in The BMJ.

Abstract/Full Text – Mahévas

Abstract/Full Text – Tang

Social Distancing Policies Reduced COVID-19 Growth Rate

MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The impact of four widely adopted social distancing policies reduced the daily growth rate of COVID-19 across U.S. counties, according to a report published online May 14 in Health Affairs.

Abstract/Full Text

Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Appears Safe, Triggers Immune Response

MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — An experimental vaccine against COVID-19 appears to be safe and to trigger an immune response, according to results of the first human clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The New York Times Article

Osteoporotic Fracture Risk Lower for DOAC Than Warfarin in A-Fib

MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with atrial fibrillation (AF), the risk for osteoporotic fracture appears to be lower with direct oral anticoagulant (DOAC) use compared with warfarin use, according to a study published online May 19 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Guidance Issued for Osteoporosis Management During COVID-19

FRIDAY, May 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a joint guidance document issued by the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research, American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists, Endocrine Society, European Calcified Tissue Society, and National Osteoporosis Foundation, recommendations are presented for the management of osteoporosis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More Information

Hydroxychloroquine No Aid for COVID-19-Related Mortality

MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, or both is not associated with improvements in in-hospital mortality, according to a study published online May 11 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Abstract/Full Text

Most Physicians Have Seen False-Negative COVID-19 Test Results

MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Most physicians believe they have seen false-negative results for a COVID-19 diagnostic test, according to the results of a recent survey.

More Information

Opioid-Related Deaths Less Likely Among Cancer Patients

FRIDAY, May 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Opioid-related deaths in the cancer population are much rarer than in the general population, according to a research letter published online May 7 in JAMA Oncology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of May 11 to 15, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

NIH Launches Trial of Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin for COVID-19

FRIDAY, May 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) announced it is sponsoring a phase 2b clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin in preventing hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

More Information

NIH: Large-Scale Testing of Some COVID-19 Vaccines Could Start in July

FRIDAY, May 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A number of COVID-19 vaccines under development “look pretty promising” and one or two could be ready for large-scale testing by July, the director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health says.

AP News Article

Addition of Atezolizumab May Aid in Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

FRIDAY, May 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma, the addition of atezolizumab to platinum-based chemotherapy prolongs progression-free survival, according to a study published online May 14 in The Lancet.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

Interferon-α2b May Shorten Viral Shedding Duration in COVID-19

FRIDAY, May 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Interferon (IFN)-α2b therapy seems to shorten the duration of viral shedding in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to a study published online May 15 in Frontiers in Immunology.

Abstract/Full Text

ACP Advises Against Chloroquine, Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19

FRIDAY, May 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a special article from the American College of Physicians (ACP), published online May 13 in the Annals of Internal Medicine, practice points are presented to guide the use of chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine in the setting of COVID-19.

Abstract/Full Text

Regular Aspirin Use Tied to Lower Risk for Digestive Tract Cancers

FRIDAY, May 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Regular aspirin use is associated with a lower risk for colorectal and other digestive tract cancers, according to a review published in the May 1 issue of the Annals of Oncology.

Abstract/Full Text

Graduated Compression Stockings May Not Be Needed After Surgery

THURSDAY, May 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients undergoing elective surgery, low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) alone is noninferior to LMWH plus graduated compression stockings (GCS) for prevention of venous thromboembolism, according to a study published online May 13 in The BMJ.

Abstract/Full Text

Plan in Place to Up Production of Prefilled Syringes for Future COVID-19 Vaccine

WEDNESDAY, May 13, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A deal for hundreds of millions of syringes that could be used to quickly administer a possible vaccine against COVID-19 has been reached between the U.S. government and a private company.

NBC News Article

Atezolizumab-Bevacizumab Beats Sorafenib in Liver Cancer

WEDNESDAY, May 13, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Atezolizumab plus bevacizumab improves survival outcomes versus sorafenib in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, according to a study published in the May 14 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

Live Biotherapeutic Promising for Prevention of Bacterial Vaginosis

WEDNESDAY, May 13, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For women with bacterial vaginosis, Lactobacillus crispatus CTV-05 (Lactin-V) after vaginal metronidazole results in a lower incidence of recurrence at 12 weeks, according to a study published in the May 14 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Experts Discuss Strategy for Bariatric Surgery During COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, May 13, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a personal view article, published online May 7 in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, recommendations are presented for the management of bariatric and metabolic surgery patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abstract/Full Text

Addition of Zinc May Benefit Some Being Treated for COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, May 13, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For hospitalized patients with COVID-19, the addition of zinc sulfate to hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin may improve some outcomes, according to a study not yet peer reviewed and posted on medRxiv.org.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

For Those With Heart Failure, ACE2 Concentrations Up in Men

TUESDAY, May 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Among patients with heart failure, men have higher plasma concentrations of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), while neither use of angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors nor angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) are associated with increased plasma ACE2 concentrations, according to a study published online May 10 in the European Heart Journal.

Abstract/Full Text

Pediatric Vaccine Ordering Has Decreased During COVID-19

TUESDAY, May 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — After the COVID-19 emergency declarations, there was a decrease in pediatric vaccine ordering, according to research published in the May 8 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text

Crude Link ID’d for Vitamin D Levels, COVID-19 Cases, Death

TUESDAY, May 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There is a crude correlation between vitamin D levels and the number of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 mortality, according to a study published online May 6 in Aging Clinical and Experimental Research.

Abstract/Full Text

Dexrazoxane Preserves Cardiac Function in Pediatric Leukemia

TUESDAY, May 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For pediatric patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), dexrazoxane preserves cardiac function without affecting survival, according to a study published online April 28 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Residual Shunt After PFO Closure Linked to Higher Risk for Stroke

MONDAY, May 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The presence of a residual shunt after patent foramen ovale (PFO) closure is associated with an increased risk for recurrent stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA), according to a study published online May 12 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Hydroxychloroquine Has No Impact on Outcomes in COVID-19

MONDAY, May 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Hydroxychloroquine is not associated with an increased or decreased risk for intubation or death among patients with COVID-19 admitted to the hospital, according to a study published online May 7 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Anakinra May Reduce Systemic Inflammation in COVID-19

MONDAY, May 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — High-dose anakinra, a recombinant interleukin-1 (IL-1) receptor antagonist, is associated with improved clinical outcomes for patients with COVID-19, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and hyperinflammation, according to a study published online May 7 in The Lancet Rheumatology.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Triple Antiviral Therapy Promising for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19

MONDAY, May 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with COVID-19, early triple antiviral therapy (lopinavir-ritonavir, ribavirin, and interferon beta-1b) is better than lopinavir-ritonavir for reducing the time to providing a nasopharyngeal swab negative for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, according to a study published online May 8 in The Lancet.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of May 4 to 8, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

FDA Slashes Number of Approved Chinese Makers of N95 Masks

FRIDAY, May 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The number of mask makers in China approved to make N95-type masks for U.S. health care workers was slashed from 80 to 14 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday.

MarketWatch Article

CDC: Prevalence of Hypertension Higher in Rural Versus Urban Areas

FRIDAY, May 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The prevalence of hypertension varies across states and is higher in rural versus urban areas, according to research published in the May 8 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text

Asthma, COPD Medication Adherence Up During Pandemic

FRIDAY, May 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Medication adherence for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published online May 3 in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice.

Abstract/Full Text

ACE Inhibitor/ARB Use Not Tied to COVID-19 Test Positivity

FRIDAY, May 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor (ACEI) and/or angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) use is not associated with COVID-19 test positivity, according to a study published online May 5 in JAMA Cardiology.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Risk for SARS-CoV-2 Lower for Prostate Cancer Patients on ADT

FRIDAY, May 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Among prostate cancer patients, those receiving androgen-deprivation therapy (ADT) versus other treatments have a lower risk for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, according to a study published online May 6 in the Annals of Oncology.

Abstract/Full Text

Endovascular Thrombectomy Alone Noninferior in Ischemic Stroke

THURSDAY, May 7, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Endovascular thrombectomy alone is noninferior to endovascular thrombectomy preceded by intravenous alteplase for patients with acute ischemic stroke from large-vessel occlusion, according to a study published online May 6 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

Anticoagulation May Improve Outcomes in COVID-19 Patients

THURSDAY, May 7, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients hospitalized with COVID-19, systematic anticoagulation (AC) may be associated with improved outcomes, according to a research letter published online May 6 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Cardio-Obstetrics Team Key to Managing CVD in Pregnancy

THURSDAY, May 7, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A cardio-obstetrics team is essential for management of cardiovascular disease during pregnancy, according to an American Heart Association scientific statement published online May 4 in Circulation.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Organic Nitrates May Not Aid Bone Health in Postmenopausal Women

THURSDAY, May 7, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Organic nitrates do not have clinically relevant effects on bone mineral density (BMD) or bone turnover in postmenopausal women, according to a study published online May 5 in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

UGN-101 Active in Chemoablation of Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer

THURSDAY, May 7, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer, primary chemoablation with intracavitary UGN-101, a mitomycin-containing reverse thermal gel, results in clinically significant disease eradication, according to a study published online April 29 in The Lancet Oncology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

RHB-105 Effective for Eradication of Helicobacter pylori in Adults

THURSDAY, May 7, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A novel rifabutin-based triple therapy (RHB-105) is effective for eradication of Helicobacter pylori, with eradication rates unaffected by resistance to clarithromycin or metronidazole, according to a study published online May 5 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Yoga + Medical Care Better for Episodic Migraines

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Yoga plus medical care is better than medical therapy alone for the treatment of episodic migraines, according to a study published online May 6 in Neurology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Human Trials of Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Begin in U.S.

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Human trials on an experimental COVID-19 vaccine began in the United States on Monday, Pfizer and the German pharmaceutical company BioNTech said.

The New York Times Article

ACE Inhibitors, ARBs Not Linked to In-Hospital COVID-19 Death

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Age and underlying cardiovascular disease are associated with in-hospital mortality in COVID-19, according to a study published online May 1 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Guideline Issued for Nonsevere, Severe COVID-19 Therapy

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In an evidence-based guideline developed by an international team of physicians, pharmacists, researchers, and patients, published online April 29 in CMAJ, the journal of the Canadian Medical Association, recommendations are presented for the treatment of COVID-19.

Abstract/Full Text

Fewer Children Enrolling in Pediatric Cancer Trials

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Just one in five pediatric cancer patients enroll in clinical trials, down from 40 to 70 percent during the 1990s and 20 to 25 percent in the early 2000s, according to a study published online April 23 in PLOS ONE.

Abstract/Full Text

HIV+ Men Are Not Receiving STD Testing, Prevention Services

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Many sexually active men who have sex with men (MSM) do not receive recommended prevention services and sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing when receiving care for HIV infection, according to a research letter published online May 5 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

L-Thyroxine Does Not Improve Subclinical Hypothyroidism in ≥65s

TUESDAY, May 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — L-thyroxine does not improve hypothyroid symptoms or tiredness among older adults with subclinical hypothyroidism (SCH) and high symptom burden, according to a study published online May 5 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

ACE Inhibitors, ARBs Not Linked to Risk for COVID-19

TUESDAY, May 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Use of angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin-receptor blockers (ARBs) and other classes of antihypertensive medications seem not to be associated with COVID-19, according to two studies published online May 1 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text – Mancia

Abstract/Full Text – Reynolds

Editorial

FDA Goes After Unproven COVID-19 Antibody Tests

MONDAY, May 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Monday it will crack down on the fraudulent COVID-19 antibody tests that have flooded the market.

More Information

Johns Hopkins University

Evolocumab Does Not Impact Cognition in Atherosclerotic CVD

MONDAY, May 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) ≥70 mg/dL or non-high-density cholesterol ≥100 mg/dL despite statin therapy, evolocumab has no impact on patient-reported cognitive function, according to a study published in the May 12 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

Testing, Prescribing Increase After Change to TSH Reference Range

MONDAY, May 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A minor planned decrease in the upper limit of the reference range for thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) resulted in an increase in levothyroxine prescriptions and more TSH measurements, according to a study published in the May 4 issue of CMAJ, the journal of the Canadian Medical Association.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Guidelines Issued for Managing Eosinophilic Esophagitis

MONDAY, May 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Recommendations are presented for the management of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) in clinical practice guidelines published in the May issue of Gastroenterology.

Guidelines (subscription or payment may be required)

Technical Review (subscription or payment may be required)

Genomically Targeted Treatment Slows Advanced Prostate Cancer

MONDAY, May 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Genomic targeted prostate cancer treatment shows a survival benefit in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, according to a study published online April 28 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 Ups Risk for QTc Prolongation

MONDAY, May 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patients with COVID-19 who receive hydroxychloroquine have a high risk for corrected QT (QTc) prolongation, according to a study published online May 1 in JAMA Cardiology.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of April 27 to May 1, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

FDA Issues Emergency Use Authorization for Remdesivir

FRIDAY, May 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for remdesivir to treat hospitalized patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, the agency announced Friday.

More Information

SGLT2 Inhibitors Linked to Reduced Risk for Serious Renal Events

FRIDAY, May 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Use of sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors is associated with a reduced risk for serious renal events compared with dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors, according to a study published online April 29 in The BMJ.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

