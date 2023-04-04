The following is a summary of the “Management of Acute Diverticulitis in Immunocompromised Patients—The Mayo Clinic Experience,” published in the March 2023 issue of Gastroenterology by He, et al.

The purpose of this research was to share the Mayo Clinic’s approach to treating severe cases of diverticulitis in individuals with impaired immune systems. The framework for this study is a retrospective cohort analysis. Institutional information from three major medical centres served as the basis for this investigation. Patients with impaired immune systems who visited one of three Mayo Clinic locations with a diagnosis of acute diverticulitis between 2016 and 2020 were considered for inclusion.

The management algorithm and intermediate results were the primary indicators of success.

Around 86 percent (80/86) of immunocompromised patients who presented with acute uncomplicated diverticulitis were successfully treated without surgery. Two patients (2.3 percent; 2/86) needed concurrent surgery, and four patients (4.8%; 4/84) were readmitted within 30 days. There were 22 cases of complicated diverticulitis with abscess, and all were first treated nonoperatively with a success rate of 95.4% (21/22). During this hospitalization, one patient (4.6%; 1/22) also needed surgery. With the exception of a single patient who chose hospice care, all of those who first arrived with either an obstruction (2), fistula (1), or free perforation (11) required surgical intervention.

There was a 50% rate of serious complications (8/16) and an 18.8% rate of mortality (3/16) among patients who had surgery on the same hospitalization. The mortality rate was 27.3% (3/11) in individuals who came with perforated diverticulitis and 0% (111/111) in patients who presented with nonperforated illness. The cohort’s retrospective design and the diversity of its patient population were 2 of its main weaknesses. Patients with immunosuppression who presented without perforation from colonic diverticulitis were successfully managed medically without surgery. There was a high rate of mortality and severe complications from perforated colonic diverticulitis in immunocompromised patients.

Source: journals.lww.com/dcrjournal/Abstract/2023/03000/Management_of_Acute_Diverticulitis_in.16.aspx