The following is a summary of “Implementation of the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program and outcomes of bariatric surgery,” published in the FEBRUARY 2023 issue of Surgery by Mazrou, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the effectiveness of bariatric surgery before and after implementing the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP). The researchers analyzed data from two eras, before (2007-2015) and after (2016-2018) MBSAQIP, and used adjusted logistic regression estimates to compare patients, operations, and outcomes.

The results showed a decrease in the rates of surgical (6% vs. 2.9%) and medical (3.4% vs. 1.7%) complications within 30 days over the 2007-2018 period. The use of sleeve gastrectomy increased steadily from 14% to 66.6% (P < 0.01) from 2010 to 2018. The proportion of early discharges increased from 9.8% to 46.9% (P < 0.01) from 2007 to 2018. The MBSAQIP era was associated with a decrease in odds for surgical (OR = 0.86, CI = [0.81-0.91]) and medical (OR = 0.81, CI = [0.75-0.88]) complications and an increase in the likelihood of early discharge (OR = 1.93, CI = [1.90-2.00]).

The findings suggested that the outcomes of bariatric surgeries have improved over the past decade and that the MBSAQIP has contributed to lower complication rates and greater chances of early discharge, regardless of the type of procedure.

Source: americanjournalofsurgery.com/article/S0002-9610(22)00629-8/fulltext