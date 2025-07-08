SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

MDR-101 May End Post-Kidney Transplant Immunosuppression Need

Jul 08, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Kaufman DB, et al. Am J Transplant. 2025;25(7):1461-1470.doi:10.1016/j.ajt.2025.01.044

Mayo Clinic. Accessed July 8, 2025. https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/video-eliminating-the-need-for-lifelong-immunosuppressive-medications-for-transplant-patients/

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Mark D. Stegall, MD

    Photo Credit: Mayo Clinic

    Consultant
    Division of Transplantation Surgery
    Department of Surgery
    Department of Immunology
    Professor of Surgery
    Mayo Clinic

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement