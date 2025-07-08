MDR-101 May End Post-Kidney Transplant Immunosuppression Need

Photo Credit: iStock.com/ALIOUI Mohammed Elamine

Kidney transplant recipients who receive donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells may be able to discontinue immunosuppressive therapy, according to research.

A multicenter phase 3 trial revealed that 75% of kidney transplant recipients who also received donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells were able to discontinue all immunosuppressive therapy for more than 2 years without biopsy-proven rejection, death, donor-specific antibodies, or graft loss, according to findings published in the American Journal of Transplantation. The findings suggest that durable immune tolerance may be achieved in closely HLA-matched sibling pairs using the investigational cellular product MDR-101.

“Safely getting transplant recipients off immunosuppression has been a goal for longer than I’ve been in the field,” said study co-author Mark D. Stegall, MD, of Mayo Clinic in a news release. “These data place us closer than ever to that milestone.”

Trial Design

In the randomized, controlled clinical trial, the researchers investigated the ability of MDR-101 to induce immune tolerance compared to the standard of care in adult kidney transplant recipients. The study’s enrollment was limited to sibling donor-recipient pairs with nearly identical HLA profiles, in which the donor provided both the renal allograft and allogeneic hematopoietic stem cells. The study team randomized kidney recipients 2:1 to treatment (n=20) or control (n=10), and the treatment cohort received nonmyeloablative conditioning with rabbit antithymocyte globulin and low-dose total-lymphoid irradiation, followed by infusion of MDR-101 eleven days post-transplant. Steroids were withdrawn by day 10, and mycophenolate by day 39. Tacrolimus was tapered to withdrawal at 1 year post-transplant if mixed donor hematopoietic chimerism of 5% or greater was achieved; the 10 control patients received standard-of-care immunosuppression.

Durable Tolerance in the Real World

According to study results:

None of the 20 participants who received the MDR-101 infusion developed graft-versus-host disease, and QOL scores improved relative to controls.

Nineteen (95%) members of the treatment cohort successfully discontinued all immunosuppression approximately 1 year post-transplant.

Fifteen (75%) reached the primary study endpoint of being immunosuppression-free for more than 2 years.

Four MDR-101 recipients resumed therapy—three for recurrent IgA nephropathy (with or without borderline rejection) and one for subclinical histologic changes—highlighting the need for ongoing surveillance, according to the authors.

Still, the research team noted that the overall safety profile was favorable, supporting broader exploration of stem–cell–based tolerance protocols.

“Even in closely matched siblings, lifelong immunosuppression is usually mandatory,” commented Mayo Clinic transplant nephrologist Andrew J. Bentall, MD, who was not involved in the study. “Demonstrating drug-free graft survival beyond two years is a meaningful advance for patients and clinicians.”

Patient Perspective

Study participant Mark Welter, who has now been immunosuppressant-free for more than 3 years, described the impact: “I feel fantastic—almost like the transplant never happened.” His sister and donor, Cindy Kendall, added that watching him live medication-free “has been amazing.”

Future Plans

“Kidney transplant recipients receiving MDR-101 achieved donor mixed chimerism and functional immune tolerance for greater than 2 years with no death, graft loss, DSA, or graft versus host disease and demonstrated improved quality of life compared to standard treatment,” the authors concluded.

Although the current protocol is limited to two-haplotype–matched siblings, the researchers stated that they plan to test whether mixed chimerism can be induced in partially matched relatives or unrelated donors. They are also refining conditioning regimens to reduce toxicity and evaluating long-term renal histology.