There have been many studies that have been conducted so far in order to unravel the negative impacts of foot pain which may be observed in the person and hence, at the same time an attempt must be made to provide for the care and protection which are essential to provide for the relief which can be provided that this time. There have been various types of researches that have been conducted so far in order to assess the reasonableness of the foot pain. There was a population comprising of 7895 people and hence, they were studied completely, and hence, at the same time, it was discovered that the people are affected by these deadly diseases that are likely to affect the survival of the person in the best possible manner. There has been 45 percent of the people who have been complaining about the increasing incidence of this disease and have discovered that this disease and infection is known for causing a deleterious impact on the bones of the person and hence, they can be cured by regulating the amount of calcium which is taken up by the person. The result being that the proper amount of calcium is helpful in one or the other way.

Ref art: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/acr.24208