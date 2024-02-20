Measuring Corin Before CA May Help Identify Patients at Risk for AF Recurrence

The following is a summary of “Association of Preablation Plasma Corin Levels With Atrial Fibrillation Recurrence After Catheter Ablation: A Prospective Observational Study,” published in the January 2024 issue of Cardiology by Zhao et al.

In this prospective, single‐center, observational study, researchers investigated the impact of pre‐ and postprocedural plasma corin levels on the recurrence of atrial fibrillation (AF) following catheter ablation (CA). Between April 2019 and May 2021, 616 patients with AF (59.09% men, mean age 62.86±9.42 years) undergoing their first CA were analyzed. The primary endpoint was recurrent AF between 3 and 12 months after ablation. Among the participants, 24.84% experienced recurrent AF. The recurrence group exhibited significantly higher pre‐ and postprocedure Corin concentrations than the nonrecurrence group.

Multivariate Cox regression analysis revealed that elevated preablation corin levels were significantly associated with an increased risk of AF recurrence after CA. A preablation corin threshold of >494.85 pg/mL was identified as predicting AF recurrence at 1 year. An increase of 1 SD in corin concentrations before CA (264.94 pg/mL) raised the risk of recurrent AF by 54.3% after adjusting for confounding variables. The findings suggest that plasma corin levels at baseline serve as a valuable independent predictor of AF recurrence after CA, offering potential utility in risk stratification before ablation for AF and informing the selection of patient treatment regimens.

