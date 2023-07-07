The following is a summary of “Assessing Psychological Flexibility and Inflexibility in Chronic Pain Using the Multidimensional Psychological Flexibility Inventory (MPFI),” published in the May 2023 issue of Pain by Sundström et al.

Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) is based on the psychological flexibility (PF) paradigm of well-being and daily functioning related to chronic pain. However, studies of PF in chronic pain need to be improved by the lack of a comprehensive measure. The Multidimensional Psychological Flexibility Inventory (MPFI) evaluates all aspects of psychological flexibility (PF) and psychological inflexibility (PI) and could solve this issue. This measurement is employed in the current investigation.

At two time intervals, participants with chronic pain (N = 404) completed the MPFI, other validated measures of PF/PI, and measures of pain, work and social adjustment, and depression. The MPFI’s reliability, factor structure, and validity were evaluated. The confirmatory factor analysis results demonstrated that the proposed factor-and subscale structure is well-suited to the model. Correlations between the MPFI and theoretically comparable measures were moderate to strong, whereas correlations with pain intensity, pain interference, work-and social adjustment, and depression ranged from small to large.

In this initial examination of the prospective utility of the MPFI in a population with chronic pain, the researchers discovered that it is valid and reliable. In most instances, the MPFI was less predictive of outcomes than more established measures. Despite this, the results from the vast array of variables available from the MPFI underscore the potential significance of aspects of PF and PI not previously highlighted, such as the more excellent predictive value of the inflexibility dimensions. The MPFI should be utilized and studied further, as recommended.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1526590022004588